Joel Embiid suspended 3 games for shoving columnist in locker room

The NBA on Tuesday afternoon announced that Joel Embiid has been suspended three games without pay for “shoving a member of the media.”

Embiid confronted Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes in the Sixers’ home locker room following the team’s loss Saturday night to the Grizzlies about a highly critical Oct. 23 column that initially referenced Embiid’s late brother and young son, both named Arthur. Embiid's brother died in 2014 at 13 years old when he was hit by a truck in Cameroon.

Hayes apologized on X for the column and the Inquirer removed the references to Embiid’s family members.

After a short back-and-forth, Embiid pushed Hayes and was then separated.

“Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” said Joe Dumars, the league’s executive vice president, head of basketball operations. “While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

Embiid has yet to play this season for the 1-5 Sixers. He’s been listed as out with a “left knee injury management” designation on the injury report. The NBA’s press release notes his suspension “will commence with the next NBA regular season game for which he is eligible and able to play.” With the Sixers' latest injury report citing Embiid's suspension and not his left knee, he looks on track for a Nov. 12 return vs. the Knicks.

Paul George debuted for the Sixers on Monday night in a 118-116 loss to the Suns. Embiid is with the team on its three-game West Coast trip, which will end in Los Angeles with games against the Clippers on Wednesday and the Lakers on Friday.