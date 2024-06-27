Philadelphia native Justin Edwards agrees to 2-way contract with Sixers

The Sixers added a little hometown flavor minutes after the conclusion of the NBA draft.

A source confirmed Thursday that Philadelphia native Justin Edwards has agreed to a two-way contract with the Sixers. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported that news.

Duke's Jared McCain and UCLA's Adem Bona were the Sixers’ two 2024 draft picks.

Edwards starred at Imhotep Charter and was named Pennsylvania's Mr. Basketball in 2023. The 20-year-old lefty wing is 6-foot-6, 209 pounds and has a 6-10 wingspan. He played one year at Kentucky and averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game.

Edwards converted 31 of his 85 three-point tries (36.5 percent). His biggest scoring performance was a 28-point showing on 10-for-10 shooting against Alabama.

ESPN rated Edwards as the best available player following the draft.

Ricky Council IV did exceptionally well as an undrafted Sixers rookie last year, going from two-way contract to standard NBA deal and impressing with both the Delaware Blue Coats and the Sixers.

Edwards may very well be among the Sixers youngsters playing in summer league soon. The team's opening game in the Salt Lake City summer league is July 8 and the Las Vegas summer league will run from July 12 through July 22.