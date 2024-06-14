Kate Scott to be featured in Madden 25

Kate Scott has been the television voice of the Sixers for the past three seasons, and she is taking her talents to video games.

EA Sports announced some new features for Madden 25, which will be released later this summer. Among them, they announced some new commentary teams. Scott will be paired with former NFL quarterback and current broadcaster Brock Huard.

Scott has plenty of experience calling football games. In fact, in 2016, she was the first woman to call an NFL football game on the radio, and the following season, she was the first woman to call college games on the Pac-12 Network.

Scott and Huard are among the three commentary teams on Madden 25, along with the usual holdover team Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis, and Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen.

This from EA.com:

Play-by-play never sounded so good. Two new teams join the booth to accompany Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis for the first time in eight years. Mike Tirico and former NFL TE Greg Olsen are paired up, along with Kate Scott and former NFL QB Brock Huard. These new teams are here to refresh your Madden NFL experience and bring it to life with over 42,000 fresh recordings at launch, with multiple in-season updates to keep it fresh.

The announcement drew a quick endorsement from Sixers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey on X:

I don’t play madden … but I’m playing this year just for you 😂 @katetscott https://t.co/mDNWH7D9ll — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) June 14, 2024

Madden 25 will be released on August 16 in stores and for digital download.