KJ Martin trade ‘pending,' Embiid back on busy night for Sixers 

There’s been no shortage of action on and off the court lately for the Sixers.

Hours after the team officially announced a trade dealing away Caleb Martin and acquiring Quentin Grimes, the Sixers listed KJ Martin as out against the Mavs with a “trade pending” designation.

PHLY Sports’ Kyle Neubeck first reported the news. A source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia that KJ Martin trade talks are in the works. Jake Fischer reported the Sixers are “weighing multiple options” for Martin, “with a deal expected to be completed by tomorrow.”

Martin had initially been questionable against Dallas because of the left foot stress reaction that’s kept him out since Dec. 23.

Before that injury, he played in 24 games this year for the Sixers and was at times a bright spot during a disappointing, perpetually shorthanded Sixers season. In 20 minutes per game, Martin averaged 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds. He shot 61.6 percent from the floor, 38.1 percent from three-point range and 82.8 percent at the foul line.

Martin’s in the first season of a two-year, $16 million deal he signed with the Sixers in July.

Prior to the Martin “trade pending” news, the Sixers announced Joel Embiid’s return to the lineup. He’d been out since Jan. 4 with a left knee injury and made just 13 appearances this season before Tuesday night.

The Sixers started Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Justin Edwards and Guerschon Yabusele next to Embiid. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said pregame that there's no hard cap on Embiid's minutes. He estimated the star big man would play around 30.

On the injury front, the Sixers were down Paul George (left pinkie finger extensor tendor strain), Eric Gordon (left knee soreness), Andre Drummond (left toe injury recovery) and Kyle Lowry (right hip soreness) vs. the Mavs.

This story will be updated.