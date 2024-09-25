Lester Quinones agrees to join Sixers on two-way contract

Former Warriors guard Lester Quinones is set to move east and join the Sixers.

Quinones has agreed to a two-way contract with the team, a source confirmed Wednesday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported the news.

To create the two-way slot needed to sign Quinones, the Sixers are waiving David Jones, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia. Quinones, Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Justin Edwards will be the Sixers' three players on two-way deals.

The Warriors listed Quinones at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds last season. He played 41 games for Golden State over the past two years, averaging 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds.

One of Quinones’ best NBA outings came last year against the Sixers. He scored 13 points, shot 4 for 7 from three-point range and tallied four assists in a Feb. 7 Warriors win.

The Memphis product showed much more of his skill set in the G League. As a rookie, he logged 31 regular-season games with the Santa Cruz Warriors and averaged 21.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Quinones fired 8.8 three-pointers per game and knocked down 35.4 percent of his long-range shots.

He won the G League’s Most Improved Player award and had a 46-point performance that included 21 consecutive fourth-quarter points.

Quinones represents the Dominican Republic in international basketball. He grew up in New York and played his senior high school season at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, New Jersey.