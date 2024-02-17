Maxey plays his part in All-Star Saturday night; McClung repeats as dunk contest champ

Tyrese Maxey’s got the first of two All-Star weekend nights under his belt.
While Maxey enjoyed himself as always, the Sixers’ point guard’s showing was certainly not the memorable part of Saturday night’s festivities at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Ahead of his first NBA All-Star Game appearance, Maxey kicked things off in the Skills Challenge. “Team All-Stars,” which was comprised of Maxey, Scottie Barnes and Trae Young, finished second to “Team Pacers.”
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Maxey and Barnes’ amusing close-range struggles two years ago at the Rising Stars Challenge came to mind early Saturday night. Barnes lost control of his dribble in the relay portion of the Skills Challenge and Maxey took a wrong turn before being called back by the official.
Maxey did help Team All-Stars take the shooting section of the Skills Challenge by knocking down three corner three-pointers. That forced a half-court shooting tiebreaker against Team Pacers.
NBA
Though Maxey eventually hit from half court, the “other Tyrese” — Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton — won it for the hometown squad.
Initially, Maxey was reported to be among this year's 3-Point Contest participants. However, Young (an injury replacement for the Eastern Conference All-Stars) ended up competing in the contest and Maxey did not.
The Hawks’ star guard earned a spot in the final round next to 2023 champion Damian Lillard and 2022 winner Karl-Anthony Towns. Lillard delivered down the home stretch to secure back-to-back titles.
The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu then squared off in a shooting duel. Curry prevailed in a tight showdown.
Former Sixers two-way contract player Mac McClung capped the night by successfully defending his Slam Dunk Contest crown.
McClung again provided plenty of bounce and creativity.
Joel Embiid did not seem to be an especially impressed viewer, though.
McClung, who’s now playing for the Osceola Magic in the G League, sealed the deal with a reverse slam over Shaquille O’Neal that received a perfect 50 score.
As for Maxey, the All-Star Game itself is on deck Sunday night.