Maxey plays his part in All-Star Saturday night; McClung repeats as dunk contest champ

Tyrese Maxey’s got the first of two All-Star weekend nights under his belt.

While Maxey enjoyed himself as always, the Sixers’ point guard’s showing was certainly not the memorable part of Saturday night’s festivities at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ahead of his first NBA All-Star Game appearance, Maxey kicked things off in the Skills Challenge. “Team All-Stars,” which was comprised of Maxey, Scottie Barnes and Trae Young, finished second to “Team Pacers.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Maxey and Barnes’ amusing close-range struggles two years ago at the Rising Stars Challenge came to mind early Saturday night. Barnes lost control of his dribble in the relay portion of the Skills Challenge and Maxey took a wrong turn before being called back by the official.

team all-stars finishes with a time of 1:18! pic.twitter.com/ZG9KL9GWMA — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 18, 2024

Maxey did help Team All-Stars take the shooting section of the Skills Challenge by knocking down three corner three-pointers. That forced a half-court shooting tiebreaker against Team Pacers.

Team All-Stars come out scorching to set the pace in Round 3 🔥



33 is the number to beat.#KiaSkills x #StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/QGRstJ9vDn — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Though Maxey eventually hit from half court, the “other Tyrese” — Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton — won it for the hometown squad.

HALI'S HALFCOURT SHOT ENDS IT 🔥



The hometown Team Pacers are the #KiaSkills champions! 🏆#StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/xHiTgw9BBm — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Initially, Maxey was reported to be among this year's 3-Point Contest participants. However, Young (an injury replacement for the Eastern Conference All-Stars) ended up competing in the contest and Maxey did not.

The Hawks’ star guard earned a spot in the final round next to 2023 champion Damian Lillard and 2022 winner Karl-Anthony Towns. Lillard delivered down the home stretch to secure back-to-back titles.

DAMIAN LILLARD'S 26 POINTS MAKE HIM THE BACK-TO-BACK #Starry3PT CHAMPION!



His last shot is the winner... because of course ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/OqcHpurcfE — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu then squared off in a shooting duel. Curry prevailed in a tight showdown.

STEPHEN vs. SABRINA WAS A MOVIE.



Sabrina Ionescu opened on fire and dropped 26... before Stephen Curry came through in the clutch to win it with 29!



Enjoy. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Sz104f95FZ — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Former Sixers two-way contract player Mac McClung capped the night by successfully defending his Slam Dunk Contest crown.

McClung again provided plenty of bounce and creativity.

Joel Embiid did not seem to be an especially impressed viewer, though.

I’m a professional hater but I’m not hating when I say I could win the dunk contest with these scores but not sure the knees would allow it lmao — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 18, 2024

McClung, who’s now playing for the Osceola Magic in the G League, sealed the deal with a reverse slam over Shaquille O’Neal that received a perfect 50 score.

As for Maxey, the All-Star Game itself is on deck Sunday night.