The best and worst No. 3 picks in NBA draft history

If the Sixers keep the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft, they’ll hope to add to a long list of hits.

Ahead of the June 25 draft, we reviewed the history of the third pick and rounded up the many highlights and a few lowlights (no exact science).

In chronological order, here are the 16 best and four worst No. 3 selections in NBA history:

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Best

He only played 26 NBA games, but we’ll give an honorable mention here to the multi-sport Dick Groat — eight-time All-Star shortstop, two-time World Series champion, 1960 National League MVP.

Outside of ultra-clear cases, our list leans against current players. That’s the main reason Jaylen Brown, Bradley Beal and Evan Mobley aren’t on it.

1954: Gene Shue

Drafted by the Philadelphia Warriors, Shue became a five-time All-Star guard during his prime years with the Pistons. He went on to coach two Eastern Conference championship teams (the 1970-71 Bullets and 1976-77 Sixers) and won two Coach of the Year awards.

1963: Nate Thurmond

Thurmond averaged 18.6 points, 17.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 blocks from the 1964-65 through ’73-74 seasons. The Hall of Fame big man recorded the first quadruple-double in NBA history on Oct. 18, 1974 — 22 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and 12 blocks.

1977: Pete Maravich

After a legendary career at LSU, “Pistol Pete” brought his trademark flair to the NBA. He led the league in scoring with the New Orleans Jazz in the 1976-77 season, posting 31.1 points per game.

1980: Kevin McHale

McHale never left the team that drafted him and put together a Hall of Fame Celtics career — two Sixth Man of the Year awards, seven All-Star selections, three championships.

1981: Buck Williams

Williams remains the Nets’ all-time leader in games played, win shares and rebounds. The ultra-durable power forward averaged a double-double (12.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game) over his 17-year career.

1982: Dominique Wilkins

The Jazz drafted Wilkins but traded him to the Hawks months later in exchange for John Drew, Freeman Williams and cash. Atlanta was quite pleased with the deal’s results; “The Human Highlight Film” turned into a nine-time All-Star and two-time dunk contest champion.

1984: Michael Jordan

The 1984 draft had three Hall of Famers in the first five picks — Hakeem Olajuwon (No. 1), Jordan and Charles Barkley (No. 5). The Sixers’ second pick of that draft, Leon Wood at No. 10, is a longtime NBA referee.

1993: Penny Hardaway

In Hardaway’s three Magic seasons with Shaquille O’Neal, Orlando went 167-79 and reached the franchise’s first NBA Finals.

1994: Grant Hill

Hill had a brilliant start to his career before facing a series of injury troubles. After being named co-Rookie of the Year with Jason Kidd, he was an All-NBA player for each of the next five seasons.

1997: Chauncey Billups

Billups didn’t make an All-Star Game until he was 29 years old and on his fifth team, but “Mr. Big Shot” became a Hall of Famer.

2001: Paul Gasol

Gasol transitioned very smoothly from Barcelona to the Grizzlies, earning the Rookie of the Year award. He won much more after being dealt to the Lakers, including back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

2003: Carmelo Anthony

The incredible top of the 2003 draft featured three Hall of Famers (Anthony, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade) and one obvious future Hall of Famer (LeBron James) within the first five selections. The class had five other players who made an All-Star Game in Chris Kaman (No. 6), David West (No. 18), Josh Howard (No. 29), Mo Williams (No. 47) and Kyle Korver (No. 51).

2009: James Harden

Harden won Sixth Man of the Year in his third and final season with the Thunder. As a Rocket, he transformed into the ultimate offensive hub and the 2017-18 MVP.

2014: Joel Embiid

Injuries have always been a significant part of the picture with Embiid, but his on-court credentials are awfully impressive — seven All-Star nods, two scoring titles, one well-deserved MVP.

2017: Jayson Tatum

Tatum’s one of six All-Star players from the 2017 class. Of course, No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz is not among them.

2018: Luka Doncic

Doncic has more than lived up to the pre-draft hype. At 26 years old, he’s got career averages of 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

Worst

1986: Chris Washburn

Washburn made a mere 72 appearances in the NBA. Following a third failed drug test, the former NC State big man was suspended by the league for life.

1987: Dennis Hopson

Hopson was a big-time scorer at Ohio State — 29 points per game his senior year — but could not carry anything resembling that production to the NBA. He averaged 10.9 points in 334 career games. Notable 1987 lottery picks below Hopson include Scottie Pippen, Kenny Smith, Kevin Johnson, Horace Grant, Reggie Miller and Muggsy Bogues.

2006: Adam Morrison

Morrison was a college sensation at Gonzaga. He tore his ACL during his second NBA preseason and wound up playing just 83 more games in the league.

2015: Jahlil Okafor

The former Process Sixer played in one game for the Pacers this season, which was his first NBA appearance in nearly four years.