NBA mock draft roundup: Ace Bailey a popular pick for Sixers 

Round 1 of the NBA draft is a little over three weeks away.

How will the Sixers handle the No. 3 pick? One name remains very popular in recent mock drafts. Here’s our second roundup:

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Wasserman: “While there was some disappointment around Ace Bailey's 6'7.5" barefoot measurement, he still has advantageous size and length (7'0.5") for an advanced shotmaking wing.

“The Sixers will likely consider VJ Edgecombe, who'd give them a different element of explosion and defensive quickness. But with Paul George having just turned 35 off a down year, and Joel Embiid's reliability and value in question, Bailey's scoring potential may become more enticing.”

Potential is clearly a crucial word in evaluating Bailey. He won’t turn 19 years old until August.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

O’Connor: “Bailey’s shooting inconsistency, plus his raw edges as a shot creator and defender, need sanding down. So at the least, the expectation around the league is the Sixers will look around and see if there are any offers worth taking for this pick, whether it’s a trade down or out.”

USA Today’s Bryan Kalbrosky

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Kalbrosky: “While some evaluators feel that he might take a bit too many mid range shots, his ability to shoot at his size is something that is going to entice every team in the NBA. His consistency will define just how much success he has, though, as will any development as a passer or as a defensive playmaker.”

Bailey shot 46 percent from the floor, 34.6 percent from three-point range and 69.2 percent at the foul line in his one college season. As Kalbrosky highlights, shot selection is a major talking point. Playing on a much better team than the 15-17 Scarlet Knights should help put more open and wide-open looks on Bailey's plate.

NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin, Raphielle Johnson, Noah Rubin

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Rubin: “While I think the odds of Philadelphia making this pick are low, I think Bailey makes sense here if they stay. He’s a talented scorer with tons of upside, and he’s not as bad of a passer as the numbers indicate. Bailey will help them be more competitive next season, assuming the rest of the roster has better injury luck.”

Bailey’s passing numbers were indeed not strong at Rutgers; he averaged 1.3 assists and 2.0 turnovers per game. If the Sixers take Bailey, George sounds like he’ll be eager to mentor him. George’s passing — in the pick-and-roll, as a driver, from the mid-post — would be a solid template for Bailey to follow.

CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Boone: “I wouldn't be terribly surprised if Philly considers other players here such as VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson or Kon Knueppel. But most view the draft dropping off in talent after Bailey -- even if his prospect profile is a bit more volatile than others. He's a big wing and talented shot-maker with tremendous size and athleticism.”

SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

O’Donnell: “While I still favor Knueppel for the Sixers, Edgecombe is generally ranked higher on boards and feels like a safer projection. Philly’s perimeter would be a bit small with either player, but Edgecombe’s athleticism and defensive playmaking, and Knueppel’s shooting and offensive playmaking would make either a solid selection.”

The notion that Edgecombe’s a “safe” top prospect seems sensible. He’s not a big guard — 6-foot-4 without shoes, 193 pounds at the combine — but the 19-year-old’s immense athleticism enables him to successfully jump passing lanes, jet to the rim and grab rebounds well for his position.