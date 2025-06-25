NBA mock draft roundup: Draft-day projections for Sixers at No. 3 

Day 1 of the NBA draft has arrived and answers are imminent.

With the Sixers holding the No. 3 pick, one name features often in our final mock draft roundup.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Vecenie: “Philadelphia has done an amazing job of muddying its potential decision at No. 3 over the last few weeks. The Sixers could simply take Edgecombe. Daryl Morey cares about upside. It’s easy to sell Edgecombe having the most athletic upside of any player remaining on the board. He also is a high-performer in draft models. They could also take Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson or Ace Bailey, but none of these players — including Edgecombe — are perfect fits for the core that Philadelphia has assembled as it looks to get back into the Eastern Conference mix next season. Johnson is starting to get increased buzz in recent days as an option for Philly, and it’s easy to make the case that he has the most upside out of these players because of his shooting ability.

“I still think a trade down remains a real possibility. It’s the move that makes the most sense for the 76ers, given they’re at the top of a big group of prospects who are relatively similar in their league-wide evaluations. … Since lottery night, the Hornets have been thought to like Edgecombe as a fit between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Executing a trade-up to secure Edgecombe would allow them to get their guy, and then would also allow Philadelphia to maintain control over the draft at No. 4 — either to execute further trades or to simply take a player that it likes.

“Regardless, my read is that if someone trades up, the most likely player they’d do it for would be Edgecombe. NBA teams see him as a relatively safe prospect in this class because of his high-end competitiveness, defensive capabilities, shooting off the catch and high-end character reports.”

Since joining the Sixers, Morey has made three significant draft-night trades. He acquired Danny Green and Seth Curry in 2020 and De’Anthony Melton in 2022. Of course, the circumstances this year are unusual for Morey, who’s never had a top-10 pick before.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Givony: “It appears Edgecombe will hear his name called at No. 3 because of his unique talent, but also because Ace Bailey’s clear determination to avoid teams in this range puts the 76ers in a difficult position, potentially selecting someone who clearly does not want to play for them.

“While sources say Edgecombe appeared nervous during his private workout in Philadelphia and did not shoot the ball particularly well in an unnatural one-on-one setting, he made a strong impression in interviews and meetings, something the front office values more highly.

“As with (Dylan) Harper in San Antonio, Edgecombe's fit in Philadelphia's backcourt with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain doesn't appear to be seamless. Still, there's significant upside to tap into with the high-level explosiveness Edgecombe possesses, as well as the flashes he has shown as a passer, shooter and defender.”

As Givony highlights, a major part of Edgecombe’s appeal is that he’s a multi-dimensional player. It doesn’t look like the 19-year-old’s NBA worth will hinge entirely on one specific tool.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

O’Connor: “It appears that Edgecombe is the favorite here over Ace Bailey. Some league front office executives wonder if it’s all a smokescreen for Philadelphia (president of basketball operations) Daryl Morey to gain leverage. But on paper, Edgecombe makes total sense for the Sixers. He is an explosive, high-motor wing who flies out of nowhere for poster dunks and chase-down blocks. He pairs his elite athleticism with a knockdown spot-up jumper and fearless slashing. Though he needs to improve his shot creation to become more of a primary creator, the Sixers have enough in that department as is, so Edgecombe would get time to develop on his own timeline.”

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

USA Today Sports’ Bryan Kalbrosky

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Mann: “This is in some ways really complicated and in other ways very simple. I’ve expressed worry in the past about the infrastructure in Philly matching up with Bailey’s particular set of developmental needs. In the short term, his off-the-catch skill set could slot in well next to the Sixer stars, but he clearly wants to be a star himself. None of the top three teams can immediately offer the open road he’d need to be on that path. But if you’re Philly, I think you take him anyway and then try to extract assets—maybe a veteran plus future picks—from a team willing to give Bailey that opportunity.”

Bailey was once a common mock draft pick for the Sixers, but ESPN reported that he canceled a pre-draft visit with the team. He hasn’t visited any NBA teams, which is a curious approach. We’ll soon learn where the 18-year-old lands.

