NBA mock draft roundup: The latest projections for Sixers with draft a week away 

The NBA draft’s first round is exactly one week away.

Here’s our third mock draft roundup for the Sixers, who hold the No. 3 pick and have high-stakes decisions ahead:

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Givony: “Edgecombe takes over this spot from Ace Bailey in ESPN's mock draft after a positive visit to Philadelphia, where sources say he made a strong impression in a private workout as well as in meetings with the front office and ownership. He appears to be ‘the leader in the clubhouse’ currently, with Bailey losing momentum after refusing to visit, initially unsatisfied with his search for a proven pathway to development. However, Bailey is scheduled to work out in Philadelphia at the end of this week, and we'll see if he's able to sway the tides in his favor.

“... Surrounding the hyper-explosive Edgecombe with prolific 3-point shooters such as Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Quentin Grimes and Paul George could add another dimension to the Sixers' offense, especially if the team buys into the development of his passing ability long term.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported Bailey is set to meet with Sixers executives Thursday and have a private workout with the team Friday. Throughout the pre-draft process, there’s been an array of opinions on the 18-year-old’s game and potential.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Wasserman: “VJ Edgecombe versus Ace Bailey has been a debate all season long. Fit could potentially give Edgecombe the edge or tie-breaker for Philadelphia, as he'd give the lineup different/needed elements of explosion, defensive quickness and feel compared to Bailey.

“Rival teams think the Sixers could be more drawn to Edgecombe's athleticism and superior analytics, as well as his encouraging shooting development. He averaged the same amount of three-point makes as Bailey, who was supposed to be much further ahead in that department.”

Edgecombe and Bailey’s bottom-line three-point numbers were indeed very similar. Bailey went 47 for 136 beyond the arc (34.6 percent) and Edgecombe was 52 for 153 (34 percent).

NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Johnson: “In the eyes of many, the draft begins with the 76ers at No. 3. While Philadelphia may move down in the draft, staying put could net the team an attractive piece for the future. Rutgers’ Ace Bailey is a possibility, but so is the ultra-athletic Edgecombe, who would provide a dimension the current 76ers’ perimeter rotation lacks. The 6-foot-5 guard does not need the ball in his hands to be impactful on offense, and defensively, he’s a high-level competitor. Edgecombe does need to become a more efficient offensive player, but Philadelphia has the talent to compensate for that.”

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie

Vecenie has the Sixers making two first-round deals: “The Sixers trade No. 3 and Andre Drummond to the Hornets for No. 4 and No. 33; the Sixers then trade No. 4 and Eric Gordon to the Wizards for No. 6 and No. 18.”

He’s got the team taking Duke wing Kon Knueppel at No. 6 and Michigan center Danny Wolf at No. 18.

Vecenie: “Philly is both bringing in top prospects for workouts and seeing what’s available on the market. The Sixers are looking to contend now, but league sources say they wish to bridge the gap between eras of players on their roster and potentially provide cheaper production. If someone comes in and blows their doors off, maybe they keep the pick. If not, they have options.

“With these two trades, they end up with No. 6, No. 18, No. 33 and get off the Drummond and Gordon deals as they look to re-sign Quentin Grimes and Guerschon Yabusele. It’s not a massive haul, but it’s extremely helpful. And at No. 6, they get the guy I’d have at the top of their board at No. 3 in Knueppel, a bigger shooter who is competitive and tough. He has a case as the best shooter in the class along with (Tre) Johnson, and his overall game was more impactful this season. He also has more ball skills than you think, especially in ball screens, and was better defensively than he got credit for being. He gives them more roster flexibility and versatility off the bench, as I think he can play the two and three fairly easily.”

Knueppel wasn’t miles off a 50/40/90 freshman season for Duke; he shot 47.9 percent from the floor, 40.6 percent from three-point range and 91.4 percent from the foul line. Wolf’s a skilled big man who posted 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last year.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor

O’Connor also projects the Sixers to move down in the draft: “Sixers send the third pick and Kelly Oubre (player option) to the Pelicans for the seventh pick, a 2026 Pacers 1st (top-4 protected) and Herb Jones.”

At No. 7, the Sixers go with Duke center Khaman Maluach in Yahoo's latest mock.

O’Connor: “Trading down would solve a lot of issues: pick up an additional asset or two (an elite defender in Herb Jones plus one future first in this case) while just moving down for a player the Sixers might want to take with the third pick anyway. ... Maluach is capable of erasing shots at the rim and shadowing quick guards on the perimeter. These skills would make him an intriguing fit alongside Joel Embiid early in his career in double-big lineups. Plus he could serve as a backup too. Beyond dunking lobs, he’s a work in progress on offense with a lack of seasoning as a screener, shooter and creator. But he displays a shooting touch that hints at a much higher upside, not too different than Embiid when he entered the NBA. Such a raw skill-set should come as no surprise since the South Sudan native didn’t start playing basketball until he was 13.”

Outside of Al Horford’s single season in Philadelphia, the Sixers have not regularly rolled out two-big units with Embiid. If they drafted Maluach, we imagine the idea would be hoping the 18-year-old can contribute some in the present, especially in the event Embiid’s left knee troubles continue, and grow into a strong center of the future.

CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Boone: “I wouldn't be terribly surprised if Philly considers other players here such as VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson or Kon Knueppel. But most view the draft dropping off in talent *after* Bailey -- even if his prospect profile is a bit more volatile than others. He's a big wing and talented shot-maker with tremendous size and athleticism.”