Nurse's former PG VanVleet says Sixers will get ‘great breath of fresh air'

Though the Sixers’ hiring of Nick Nurse was not yet official as of Wednesday morning, Nurse’s former point guard has already shared his thoughts on the coach’s move from Toronto to Philadelphia.

Fred VanVleet, who played for Nurse during all five of his seasons as Raptors head coach, discussed the hiring on Stadium’s Inside the Association show.

“It’s just a different voice that they haven’t heard before — something outside the box,” VanVleet said. “He’s going to bring new ideas, creative ideas. It’ll be a great breath of fresh air for them. Anytime you’re changing head coaches, that’s pretty much what you’re looking for — a new identity, new voice for guys to kind of rally behind.

“I think coming down the stretch, they pretty much had to get Joel (Embiid) on board. I think once Nick met with Joel, as long as he’s signing off on all the crazy stuff that Coach wants to do, I think that they’ll be in a good spot. I think he’ll have some success … hopefully, not too much. If I’m not there and I’m staying in Toronto, then we want them to fail.

“But other than that, I’m happy that he landed on his feet. Our situation was our situation this year and coming down the stretch, they decided to go different ways, but I’m just happy that he landed on his feet. Good to see him back with another job.”

After going undrafted following four years at Wichita State, VanVleet spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career as a Raptor. In the 2021-22 campaign, the 6-foot guard was named an All-Star for the first time.

“He knows when to go fast, he knows when to go slow; he knows how to change his pace,” Tyrese Maxey said after VanVleet posted 32 points and seven assists in a November 2021 win by the Raptors over the Sixers. “He knows how to draw fouls. He’s a very smart player, very heady player. I remember, I think I was in ... I don’t know what grade I was in, watching him at Wichita State. I was telling my friends — I was young — ‘I think he’s going to be really good.’ Gets to the NBA and he’s pretty good. It was great competing against him, and hats off to him.”

The 29-year-old VanVleet has a player option of approximately $22.8 million for the 2023-24 season.

He was asked whether he’d fielded any calls from the Sixers’ stars about Nurse.

“No, I haven’t gotten those calls yet, but they might be calling after training camp, trying to figure out how to read him,” VanVleet said with a smile. “He’s definitely a different guy but certainly one of the top coaches in the NBA, and we saw that with us winning the championship. So that bond we have, that’s a lifelong thing.”