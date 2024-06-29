Report: George declines Clippers option, Sixers expected to ‘aggressively pursue' him

Paul George appears to very much remain in play for the Sixers.

George, who's been widely linked with the Sixers over the past month, declined his Clippers player option of approximately $48.8 million for the 2024-25 season on Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski reported.

ESPN reported that the star wing is “planning to set up meetings with cap space teams and the Clippers beginning Sunday night.” Free agency will fully open Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported the Sixers are “expected to aggressively pursue Paul George” and “a legitimate threat in luring the star away from Los Angeles.”

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported George's opt-out decision “seals” the Warriors being out on the nine-time All-Star. Though recently rumored to have interest in George, Golden State is firmly not among the teams with the cap space to sign a star outright.

Law Murray, who covers the Clippers for The Athletic, reported a “source close to George is not optimistic that he wants to return to the Clippers and that he is a “legitimate walk threat.”

The Sixers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey set themselves up to have the utmost flexibility this summer by building a team of players almost entirely on expiring contracts. We'll soon know whether that approach leads them to landing George.

The 34-year-old averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals last season. He played in 74 games, his most since the 2018-19 campaign, and shot 41.3 percent from three-point range on 7.9 attempts per game. It's obvious why adding such a player next to All-Star big man Joel Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey would sound appealing to the Sixers.

As PHLY Sports' Derek Bodner outlined, the maximum contract the Sixers could offer George is a four-year, $212 million deal.