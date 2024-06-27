Men's Big 5 basketball schedule for 2024-25 is here

The schedule has officially arrived for Big 5 men's basketball for the 2024-25 season.

For the second year in a row, all six NCAA Division I men's basketball programs in Philadelphia have been split into two pods of three teams. In each pod, teams will face the others at on-campus sites in a round-robin format.

The outcome of the round-robin will determine the schedule for a tripleheader, set to be held at Wells Fargo Center December 7. The first seed in each pod will compete for the Big 5 Championship, second-place teams will compete for third place and the third seeds for fifth.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The first pod features Drexel, La Salle and Temple, while the second features Penn, Saint Joseph's and Villanova.

Below is the complete schedule for 2024-25. All game times will be announced at a later date by the host school.

Pod 1

Tue., Nov. 12 – Drexel at Temple

Sat., Nov. 16 – La Salle at Drexel

Sat., Nov. 30 – Temple at La Salle

Pod 2

Tue., Nov. 12 – Villanova at Saint Joseph’s

Fri., Nov. 15 – Saint Joseph’s at Penn

Tue., Nov. 19 – Penn at Villanova

Men’s Big 5 Classic

Sat., Dec. 7 at Wells Fargo Center, game times TBA

Group sales are now available by calling 215-389-9543 or emailing wfc-groupevents@comcastspectacor.com. Luxury Suites are also available now and can be booked online at wellsfargocentersuites.com.

General tickets will go on sale in September at Big5Classic.com.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube