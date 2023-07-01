Report: Damian Lillard requests trade from Blazers

CAMDEN, N.J. — Star Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has requested a trade, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Saturday.

Haynes reported the Heat and Nets are “preferred destinations” for Lillard.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski named Miami, the Clippers, and the Sixers as teams that will have “interest in exploring trades for Lillard.”

However, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Sixers “have no interest in putting Tyrese Maxey in any trade conversations, including a potential pursuit for Damian Lillard.” Fischer reported the Sixers and other teams' belief is that Lillard’s preference is the Heat. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark confirmed that report.

I’m told the Sixers are aware that Damian Lillard has a preferred destination to go to Miami. So it is not likely they could heavily get involved in trading for him unless Dame’s preferred choice changes.

I’m told Sixers are not interested in trading Tyrese Maxey. pic.twitter.com/liGcYAF9WH — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 1, 2023

The Sixers will not give Maxey, 22, a contract extension this summer, a source confirmed Friday night to NBC Sports Philadelphia. (PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck first reported that news.) The team still considers Maxey a key part of its future and is aiming to maintain flexibility, a source confirmed.

Lillard, who will turn 33 years old in July, has been in Portland his entire career. He’s a seven-time All-Star who averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists last season.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Miami is “Lillard’s preference,” but that the Weber State product “also has a deep respect for the San Antonio Spurs organization.” San Antonio selected phenom French center Victor Wembanyama No. 1 in this year’s NBA draft.

Free agency began Friday night and the Sixers held their first summer league practice Saturday. The team's summer league opener is Monday night against the Grizzlies in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On Thursday, James Harden exercised his player option. The Sixers are fielding trade calls for the 10-time All-Star.