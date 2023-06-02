Report: Danuel House Jr. picks up option to stay with Sixers

Danuel House Jr. has reportedly exercised his player option for the 2023-24 season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the veteran wing picked up his option of approximately $4.3 million.

House, who signed with the Sixers last offseason for the biannual exception, played 56 regular-season games and averaged 14.4 minutes in the 2022-23 campaign. Though he made only 33.6 percent of his three-point tries, House shot well inside the arc (64.4 percent) and had above-average efficiency overall. Per Cleaning the Glass, his 120.3 points per 100 shot attempts ranked in the 73rd percentile for wings. And while he didn’t pile up exceptional assist numbers, House flashed passing skill in a variety of situations.

“He plays with great energy,” Doc Rivers said of House on March 31. “He’s athletic. There’s times you just need another athlete on the floor. He can shoot the ball. He’s turned out to be a way better passer than we thought off the dribble. When he keeps it in that box — straight-line drives, running the floor, rebounding, making shots — he’s a benefit for us to have on the floor.”

House entered the season aiming to show he was committed to prioritizing the team and filling his role well. Although his minutes and production weren't always steady, House's teammates certainly seemed to enjoy having him around.

“He’s awesome,” Georges Niang said of House on March 10. “How much energy does he have? I thought I had the most energy, but he definitely is up there. He’s just a great guy to be around. He’s funny, he’s outgoing, and he’s ‘4 the House, 4 the team.’ His spark off the bench … whether it’s defending, chasing someone around, having a spectacular dunk, making a three.

“He doesn’t get enough credit for how much of a team guy that he is. And I can say that with him playing early, then not playing a bunch, and then coming in and impacting winning. It’s been great to see because he deserves everything that’s come his way.”

House’s best moment of the 2022-23 season came in Game 5 of the Sixers’ second-round playoff series against the Celtics, when Rivers added him to the Sixers’ rotation. He chipped in 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting and was excellent on both ends of the court given the circumstances.

“I want to win and I can’t let my brothers down to the left and right,” House said. “My name was called so I had to step up. And guys have been doing a good job of showcasing ‘We season.’ So I wanted to get up in there and just contribute to the ‘We season’ that we’ve been carrying on this whole season.

“Going up in there and focusing on getting stops was No. 1. Doc called me to guard, so I just want to make sure … that I’m in my coverages, in the spots that I need to be for my teammates so that we can keep executing, keep pushing the ball, and keep winning games.”

Nick Nurse is set to be House's head coach next season. Beyond that, the Sixers have considerable uncertainty. James Harden, Jalen McDaniels, Niang and Paul Reed are among their significant pending free agents.