Report: Reed signs offer sheet with Jazz

Restricted Sixers free agent Paul Reed has signed an offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday.

If the Sixers match the offer sheet by Sunday at 11:59 p.m., they’ll keep Reed. Otherwise, he’ll head to Utah.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the offer sheet is for three years and $23 million, and that, “The first season of the contract is fully guaranteed, while the following two seasons become guaranteed if Reed's team advances to the conference semifinals in 2023-24.” Wojnarwoski also notes that the Sixers matching would push the team over the luxury-tax threshold.

When the Sixers agreed to have Montrezl Harrell return on a one-year deal Thursday night, a Sixers source told NBC Sports Philadelphia that the move didn’t change the team’s desire to bring back Reed. We’ll see whether the Sixers, who have also added center Mo Bamba in free agency, are ultimately willing to pay what’s required to retain Reed.

The 58th pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Reed eventually earned the No. 1 backup center role last season and did well in the playoffs behind Joel Embiid. According to Cleaning the Glass, the 24-year-old ranked in the 99th percentile for steal rate and 94th percentile for block rate among centers.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.