Report: Sixers converting deadline pickup Butler to standard contract 

The Sixers are reportedly checking off a second contract conversion.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday night that the Sixers are converting 24-year-old point guard Jared Butler from a two-way contract to a standard two-year NBA deal.

The team also officially converted rookie wing Justin Edwards to a standard NBA contract on Sunday.

“We see them as a big part of our future and we hope to convert them at some point,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said last week of Edwards and Butler. “We think they're good roster fits for long term.”

After moving from the Wizards to the Sixers at the trade deadline, Butler has played in three games. With the Sixers shorthanded at guard, he started Wednesday and had eight points and nine assists in the team’s loss to the Nets. He posted 15 points in 16 minutes the night before vs. the Raptors.

Fellow deadline pickup Quentin Grimes has also been quite productive, averaging 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his four Sixers appearances.

“I love what they’re showing here. … Jared, I thought he came in and made plays,” Paul George said Tuesday. “He was attacking. Both of these guys have come in and contributed right away, and that’s hard to do, especially in the middle of the season.”

The Sixers are Butler’s fourth NBA franchise since he concluded his college career at Baylor by being named Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 Final Four.

“Just want to win,” he said Tuesday. “I just want to express my talent. And obviously, if Philly gives me a chance to do that, I’m grateful to be able to do that. That’s about it. Express my talent and win.”