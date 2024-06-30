Report: Sixers do not extend qualifying offer to Terquavion Smith

The Sixers did not extend a qualifying offer to 21-year-old guard Terquavion Smith, Liberty Ballers’ Paul Hudrick reported Sunday.

That decision makes Smith, who was on a two-way contract last season, an unrestricted free agent.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has generally taken a fluid, flexible approach with his team’s two-way slots. The Sixers have agreed to two-way deals with undrafted free agent wings Justin Edwards and David Jones. Once they sign, the Sixers will have one remaining two-way opening. The team selected Duke guard Jared McCain and UCLA center Adem Bona in this year’s draft.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After going undrafted out of NC State, Smith served as a fast-paced, extremely attack-minded sixth man with the Delaware Blue Coats. He averaged 23.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals in the G League regular season. Smith attempted 10.5 three-pointers per game and hit 37.1 percent of them.

He was also happy to play an aggressive style when he got NBA chances (mostly in blowouts). Smith had a 17-point fourth quarter and went 5 for 6 from three-point range in the shorthanded Sixers’ Feb. 3 loss to the Nets.

“You’ve got to stay ready and you never know when your name’s going to get called,” Smith said that night. “There’s a lot of guys down for us … so you never know when you’ll get that opportunity. I’ve learned to just stay ready and keep good energy.”