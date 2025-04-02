Report: Sixers plan to sign Colin Castleton to 10-day contract 

The Sixers’ 10-day contracts keep on coming in.

The team plans to sign Colin Castleton to a 10-day deal, Jake Fischer reported Wednesday.

Castleton is a center listed at 6-foot-10, 250 pounds who's played 36 NBA games over the past two years with the Lakers, Grizzlies and Raptors. The 24-year-old played regularly for Toronto during a 10-game stretch in March, averaging 6.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per contest.

Castleton has posted 16.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 53 total G League appearances.

With their roster light on healthy players, the Sixers signed Oshae Brissett, Chuma Okeke, Marcus Bagley and Phillip Wheeler to 10-day contracts in March.

Given the state of the 23-53 Sixers’ frontcourt, Castleton may very well step right into some minutes.

Rookie Adem Bona started the last three games at center. Guerschon Yabusele has missed the past two games with a right knee injury and Andre Drummond is out with a left big toe sprain.