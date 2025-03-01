Report: Sixers shuffling 2-way slots, agree to sign Jalen Hood-Schifino 

The Sixers are doing some late-season shuffling with their two-way contract slots.

The team has agreed to sign Jalen Hood-Schifino to a two-way deal, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday night. PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson reported the Sixers will waive David Roddy to make room for Hood-Schifino.

Hood-Schifino, 21, was traded from the Lakers to the Jazz in Los Angeles’ giant trade for Luka Doncic. The 6-foot-5 guard was then waived by Utah.

Drafted 17th overall by the Lakers in 2023, Hood-Schifino made just 23 total NBA appearances for the franchise. He played 15 games for the South Bay Lakers last regular season and averaged 22.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Hood-Schifino was a one-and-done player at Indiana. He posted 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest in his lone college season.

Hood-Schifino has been sidelined by injuries several times in the NBA, including a back surgery last March.

Once the Sixers add Hood-Schifino and waive Roddy, their two-way players will be: Jeff Dowtin Jr., Alex Reese and Hood-Schifino.