Report: Sixers to sign Hunter Sallis to 2-way contract 

The Sixers reportedly agreed to sign Hunter Sallis to a two-way contract minutes after the conclusion of the NBA draft on Thursday night.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Sallis is set to join the team on a two-way deal.

Sallis, 22, averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals last season at Wake Forest. He was a heavy-minute, high usage player for the Demon Decons after two years at Gonzaga, playing nearly 36 minutes per game.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Sallis measured at 6-foot-3.75 inches without shoes and 181 pounds at the NBA draft combine. His wingspan is 6-10.

As an outside shooter, Sallis had one excellent year in college — 40.5 percent from three-point range as a junior — and three seasons below 30 percent. He made 78.7 percent of his college free throws and is quite comfortable in the mid-range.

Draft expert Sam Vecenie of The Athletic wrote that Sallis is “absolutely worth a two-way contract to see what he can become, as he’s very silky and smooth with the ball in his hands and has a nasty midrange game that could continue to develop over the coming years. But he probably needs to put at least 15 pounds on his frame in the next few years to have success on both ends.”

The Sixers also reportedly came to agreements with several other undrafted rookies late Thursday night.

PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson reported that the team will sign Izan Almansa to an Exhibit 10 contract, which is a one-year, non-guaranteed deal that can be converted into a two-way contract before the start of the regular season. Players on Exhibit 10 contracts can receive a bonus if they begin the season with an organization’s G League affiliate and stay there for at least 60 days.

Almansa is a 20-year-old Spanish frontcourt player who averaged 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Perth Wildcats in Australia’s National Basketball League last season.

DraftExpress’ Jon Chepkevich reported that Igor Milicic Jr. has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Sixers. Milicic, who was listed at 6-10, 225 pounds by Tennessee, posted 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game as a Vol in his senior year of college.

Chepkevich reported that Saint Thomas will join the Sixers at summer league.

USC’s Saint Thomas will join the Philadelphia 76ers for NBA Summer League, I’m told.



The 6’7 ½" Swiss Army knife forward played a connective role for the Trojans this season after transferring up from Northern Colorado, where he averaged 19.7 PTS, 9.8 REB, and 4.2 AST. pic.twitter.com/yHgTvwrawt — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 27, 2025

Along with Sallis, the Sixers currently have Alex Reese on a two-way contract. They drafted VJ Edgecombe at No. 3 overall and Johni Broome at No. 35.