Report: Tyrese Maxey to compete in NBA's 2024 three-point contest

Before his first NBA All-Star Game, Tyrese Maxey will fire up some long-range jumpers.

Maxey will compete in this year’s Starry 3-Point Contest, TNT’s Chris Haynes reported Monday night.

The contest will take place on Feb. 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Maxey will play in the All-Star Game itself the following night.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported earlier Monday that Tyrese Halliburton, Malik Beasley, Jalen Brunson, Lauri Markkanen and defending champion Damian Lillard have also committed to the contest.

Maxey has averaged 25.9 points and 6.4 assists in his fourth season. He’s taken 8.2 three-point shots per game and made 38.0 percent of his long-distance shots. In both his 50-point performance vs. the Pacers and 51-point night against the Jazz, Maxey made seven three-pointers.

Deep threes have been especially important for Maxey, whose 7.0 attempts per contest from 25 to 29 feet rank fourth in the NBA.

No Sixer has won the three-point contest since the event’s 1986 inception. Kyle Korver was the team’s last participant in 2005.