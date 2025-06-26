Seth Greenberg on Sixers' Draft pick VJ Edgecombe on the Takeoff podcast

On the latest episode of the Takeoff with John Clark, Seth Greenberg chats about Sixers' draft pick, VJ Edgecombe, and his potential alongside Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

0:00 - Seth Greenberg

01:13 - Sixers pick VJ Edgecombe

02:34 - VJ or Ace?

03:44 - How will VJ complement Maxey and McCain

06:32 - How can VJ improve on offense?

08:24 - How important is character

09:40 - Comps for VJ?

12:18 - The east is wide open

14:36 - Is VJ the perfect player for the way the NBA is going

18:09 - This is Tyrese's team