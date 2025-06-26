Seth Greenberg on Sixers' Draft pick VJ Edgecombe on the Takeoff podcast

On the latest episode of the Takeoff with John Clark, Seth Greenberg chats about Sixers' draft pick, VJ Edgecombe, and his potential alongside Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.
0:00 - Seth Greenberg
01:13 - Sixers pick VJ Edgecombe
02:34 - VJ or Ace?
03:44 - How will VJ complement Maxey and McCain
06:32 - How can VJ improve on offense?
08:24 - How important is character
09:40 - Comps for VJ?
12:18 - The east is wide open
14:36 - Is VJ the perfect player for the way the NBA is going
18:09 - This is Tyrese's team
