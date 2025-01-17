Sixers announce another setback for Embiid with left knee swelling

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Sixers announced Friday that Joel Embiid has hit another health setback.

According to a team statement, Embiid experienced swelling in his left knee following a workout Thursday and will miss the Sixers’ upcoming three-game road trip.

Below is the Sixers’ release on Embiid in full:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Joel Embiid participated in an on-court workout yesterday after missing the last six games due to a left foot sprain. While the foot sprain has healed, Embiid experienced an increase in swelling in his left knee following the workout. After consulting with team medical staff and external doctors, Embiid will receive treatment in the coming days to address the swelling. As a result, he will be OUT for the upcoming road trip and re-evaluated in approximately 7-10 days.”

Embiid’s played in only 13 games for the 15-24 Sixers, whose losing streak reached four games Wednesday night with an overtime loss to the Knicks. The Sixers are 8-18 in the games Embiid has missed.

The superstar center was sidelined by left knee problems to start the season, including swelling. He also served a three-game suspension for shoving a columnist in the Sixers' locker room, suffered a sinus fracture and picked up the left foot sprain on Christmas. When he’s played, Embiid has averaged 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse did not believe Embiid had any recent notable issues with his left knee prior to Thursday.

“I don’t think so,” Nurse said. “I think it’s just the same. When he plays, we’ve always got to see how (the knee) reacts the next day, whether it’s practice, a workout or a game. That’s it.”

Nurse described Embiid's mindset as “fairly positive.”

“It’s not hard to talk to him or whatever,” Nurse said. “I think he does want to play. I think he saw some of the ability that our team could have there in a run where he was playing well and some other guys were out there, too. … But I think it wears on him, too. It’s a continual battle right now. He just wants it to feel better and play for long stretches, like we all do.”

The Sixers have also had many injury woes outside of Embiid. He was one of six players to sit out the New York game. Stellar rookie guard Jared McCain has been ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery on a left lateral meniscus tear.