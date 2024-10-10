Sixers release details for their 2024 Blue-White scrimmage 

The Sixers released details Thursday for their annual Blue x White scrimmage.

The 2024 intrasquad scrimmage will take place on Oct. 20 at 12 p.m.

Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware — the home of the Delaware Blue Coats — will host the free event and open its doors at 11:30 a.m.. Blue Coats head coach Mike Longabardi works with Nick Nurse's Sixers staff ahead of the G League regular season.

According to a Sixers press release, tickets “will be available to 76ers Season Ticket Members via a special link starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. At 11 a.m., Partial Plan Holders will have the opportunity to claim tickets. Tickets will then be available to the general public at 1 p.m. Friday.”

Compared to last year, the Sixers’ situation should be far more settled for this season’s scrimmage. Paul George, Caleb Martin and Guerschon Yabusele are among the new players on board and there won’t be any focus on James Harden trade talks this year.

The Blue x White scrimmage will come two days after the Sixers finish their six-game preseason schedule with a road matchup against the Magic.

The team will begin its 2024-25 regular season by hosting the Bucks on Oct. 23.