Sixers expected to add another wing in Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Sixers are expected to sign 27-year-old lefty wing Kelly Oubre Jr. to a one-year contract, a source confirmed Monday night to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. PHLY Sports’ Derek Bodner reported that Oubre’s deal is for the veteran’s minimum.

Oubre averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game last season in a high-usage role for the Hornets. There’s no doubt he can score. The Kansas product’s length (7-foot-2 wingspan) and athleticism are valuable defensively, too. According to Cleaning the Glass, Oubre has been above league average in steal rate for his position each season since his rookie year.

Efficiency, consistency and passing are certainly not considered among Oubre’s strengths. He posted just 1.1 assists per game last season over 48 contests.

Once they officially add Oubre, the Sixers’ roster will be at 21 players, which is the offseason limit. They must trim down to 18 — 15 and three players on two-way contracts — by the start of the regular season. Other wings in the mix include Danuel House Jr., Furkan Korkmaz and Danny Green (non-guaranteed contract). Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels were notable free agent departures.

New Sixers head coach Nick Nurse will work to sort through his options when the team begins training camp on Oct. 3 at Colorado State University.