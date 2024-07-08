Sixers honor Maxey with emotional ceremony … featuring black jerseys 

The Sixers made Tyrese Maxey’s max extension a lot more meaningful than signing some paperwork.

Soon after announcing Maxey’s new five-year deal, the team released a video Sunday night on social media captioned “for the Franchise,” which is the nickname Joel Embiid has bestowed upon his All-Star teammate.

The video features Embiid, head coach Nick Nurse, Sixers brass, Maxey’s family, Hall of Famer Julius Erving and more walking Maxey through an elaborate ceremony. Kentucky men’s coach John Calipari and South Carolina women’s coach Dawn Staley appear remotely, too.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“What you always hear about Tyrese is that as good a player as he is, he’s even a better person,” Nurse said.

“Tyrese, I think you’re the best teammate I’ve ever had,” Embiid said.

Around midway through the video, Erving presents Maxey with a No. 0 jersey … just like the black ones Allen Iverson and company wore when the Sixers last won the Eastern Conference in 2001.

There’s also a shot of a Slam magazine cover with the words, “The fans asked & Philly answered. 76ers Classic Edition.”

A team source told NBC10 on Monday that the Sixers are formulating plans for Maxey and his teammates to wear the Iverson-era throwbacks in the future. They won't do so in the 2024-25 season.

Whatever he’s wearing, Maxey knows Embiid sees him as “the Franchise.”

“I really do appreciate y’all for taking a chance on me and allowing me to be a part of this,” Maxey said. “Big fella, thanks for coming, man. I really do appreciate it.

“You were the first person that really believed in me. … That meant the world to me. I hope I’m not going to let you down,” Maxey said.

You can watch the full video below: