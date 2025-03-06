Sixers' stars all sidelined for meeting with Celtics 

The Sixers will field a star-less team Thursday night in Boston.

The team downgraded Paul George (left groin soreness) from questionable to out on its 2:30 p.m. ET injury report.

George had seven points on 3-for-11 shooting, seven rebounds and six assists Tuesday in the Sixers’ loss to the Timberwolves. On top of his lingering groin issue, he’s been playing with a splint on his injured left pinkie finger.

The Sixers entered Thursday with 13 losses in their past 15 games, including a blowout defeat to the Celtics on Feb. 20 when all stars were available.

They were 12th in the Eastern Conference standings at 21-40, 2.5 games back of a play-in tournament spot. The Sixers getting a favorable NBA draft lottery result and keeping their top-six protected first-round pick has looked significantly more probable than the team earning a play-in place.

In addition to George, the following Sixers were sidelined:

Tyrese Maxey (lower back sprain)

Joel Embiid (season-ending left knee injury)

Eric Gordon (season-ending right wrist surgery)

Jared McCain (season-ending left lateral meniscus surgery)

Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management)

Justin Edwards was listed as questionable because of a left ankle sprain.

Coming off of a win Wednesday night over the Trail Blazers, Boston ruled out Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. The 44-18 Celtics listed Jayson Tatum (right shoulder impingement) and Sam Hauser (right ankle sprain) as questionable.