Sixers name McCain as their draft lottery representative 

Jared McCain will hope he’s on the scene for some good news next Monday.

The Sixers announced that McCain will be their representative at the NBA draft lottery, which is set for Monday at 7 p.m. ET in Chicago.

A little less than a year ago, the Sixers drafted McCain two picks after the lottery. The sweet-shooting combo guard went 16th overall and had an excellent start to his rookie season before suffering a season-ending left lateral meniscus tear.

McCain said at his April 13 interview that he was “just getting (back) on the court a little bit. I feel really good, though. It obviously feels a lot better than it did. I started doing a little jumping with no pain, which is a blessing. We’re getting there.”

The Sixers will keep their first-round pick this year if it falls within the top six. Otherwise, the selection will convey to the Thunder.

The team’s top-six odds are 63.9 percent after an injury-ravaged, 24-58 season. Below are the Sixers’ odds for each pick within the first six:

First: 10.5 percent

Second: 10.5 percent

Third: 10.6 percent

Fourth: 10.5 percent

Fifth: 2.2 percent

Sixth: 19.6 percent

McCain would certainly not mind if the Sixers land a lottery pick and draft a fellow Duke product. Blue Devils Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are all projected lottery picks.