Sixers go center again in 2nd round, draft Johni Broome 

For a second straight year, the Sixers used a second-round pick to select a center.

The team took lefty big man Johni Broome with the 35th overall pick Thursday night. In 2024, the Sixers added Adem Bona at No. 41.

Broome is coming off of a stellar final college season. Auburn reached the Final Four and Broome was a unanimous First Team All-American selection, averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Broome’s rebounding stands out. He’s a physical, strong player with a serious knack for finding the ball.

Compared to Bona as a prospect, Broome is far more advanced offensively and far less athletic. He did not have good results in the NBA draft combine’s athletic testing, including the second-worst maximum vertical leap (28.0 inches) and fourth-worst shuttle run time (3.23 seconds). Broome is also smaller than the average center at 6-foot-9.25 inches without shoes and 249 pounds.

At 22 years old, Broome is a mature, battle-tested prospect following two college seasons at Morehead State and three at Auburn. He possesses a variety of offensive skills — passing, finishing, rebounding — and shot three-pointers regularly the last two seasons. Broome was much better inside the arc (35.4 percent on long-range shots in the 2023-24 season, 27.8 percent in ’24-25), but he’s at least willing to fire.

After the Sixers' miserable 24-58 season last year, Broome will hope to earn playing time and show that his strength and savviness work in the NBA, too.

“I’m a winner,” Broome told Monica McNutt on the ESPN broadcast. “I get things done offensively and defensively. The Sixers got a good one.”

The Sixers supplemented their backcourt in Round 1 of the draft, picking Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe at No. 3 overall.