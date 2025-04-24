Sixers to play 2 preseason games vs. Knicks in Abu Dhabi 

The 2025-26 Sixers’ preseason will feature an overseas journey.

The NBA announced Thursday that the Sixers will play two preseason games against the Knicks in Abu Dhabi.

The games are set for Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The remainder of the Sixers' preseason schedule should be released well down the line.

“Bringing the Philadelphia 76ers to Abu Dhabi is an incredible opportunity to connect with new fans in a dynamic and growing region,” Sixers managing partner Josh Harris said in a press release. “As an organization, we’re committed to creating unforgettable experiences for our fans throughout the world.

“We’re proud to be part of the NBA’s efforts to grow the game internationally and look forward to representing the city of Philadelphia while engaging with the vibrant community in the UAE.”

The trip will be the Sixers’ first international action since they played two 2018 preseason games in China.

The Sixers lost all four games of their 2024-25 regular-season series vs. the Knicks.

New York split the first two games of its first-round playoff series with the Pistons. The Sixers are in the early stages of the offseason after a 24-58 campaign that president of basketball operations Daryl Morey called the toughest of his career.