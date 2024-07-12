Sixers' NBA Cup group features playoff rematch vs. Knicks 

The Sixers’ NBA Cup competition will include a playoff rematch.

The team has been drawn into East Group A of the NBA Cup, which was known as the in-season tournament last year in its first season. The other East Group A teams are the Knicks (who beat the Sixers in Round 1 of the 2024 playoffs), Magic, Nets and Hornets.

The Sixers will host the Nets and Knicks and they'll visit Orlando and Charlotte. Game and broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

To reach the single-elimination quarterfinals, the Sixers will need to either win their group or be the Eastern Conference’s one wild card team.

Group games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays early in the season:

Tuesdays — Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Nov. 26, Dec. 3

Fridays — Nov. 15, Nov. 22, Nov. 29

The semifinals (Dec. 14) and championship (Dec. 17) will both be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The groups are set for the Emirates NBA Cup 2024, as revealed tonight on ESPN.



All 30 NBA teams were randomly drawn into groups of five within their conference based on win-loss records from the 2023-24 regular season.



The groups are available below. pic.twitter.com/vCwzPPcnVk — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 12, 2024

During the 2023-24 regular season, the Sixers had the following results against their East Group A opponents:

Knicks — 1-3

Magic — 3-0

Nets — 2-2

Hornets — 4-0

Of course, none of those games included Paul George, the Sixers’ biggest signing of a very active offseason.