Key Sixers pre-draft info and questions: Prospects, needs, rumors and more 

The reality of the Sixers’ situation is that much of what’s below could soon become considerably less important.

Still, as Night 1 of the 2024 NBA draft nears, let’s run through key info and questions:

When is the draft and free agency this year?

The draft will be a two-night event. On Wednesday, the first round will start at 8 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Round 2 will begin Thursday at 4 p.m. ET at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

Saturday is the final deadline for player option decisions.

NBA teams will be allowed to negotiate with all free agents Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Those players can start signing contracts July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

Which prospects could be in play for the Sixers?

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is very open to draft-night dealing.

“As you might expect, we have all options on the table,” Morey said at his end-of-season press conference.

For the time being, the Sixers hold the 16th and 41st picks. We’ve profiled the following players as possible options with No. 16:

Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham and Colorado forward Tristan da Silva are among the other players who could conceivably be in the conversation at the 16th pick.

Who’s on the roster right now?

Almost no one.

Joel Embiid is technically the one Sixer with a fully guaranteed contract for the 2024-25 season. Paul Reed and Ricky Council IV have non-guaranteed contracts and Jeff Dowtin Jr. has a club option.

Of course, the Sixers view All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey as a core player and he’s in line for a max extension this summer. Embiid is also extension-eligible beginning on July 18, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

What do the Sixers need?

Just about everything besides a superstar big man and a tremendous young guard.

“I would say the biggest need is not at their position — someone at the wing who can play and deliver at a high level in the playoffs,” Morey said last month.

Defensive rebounding, supplementary shot creation, and overall level of play without Embiid were issues last season. And, broadly speaking, players that sink three-point shots and help you win the possession game tend to be welcome on teams built around Maxey and Embiid and coached by Nick Nurse.

What’s gone down so far around the NBA?

The offseason’s biggest move yet is the (Nova) Knicks’ reported deal for Mikal Bridges. The Nets firmly transitioned to a rebuild and picked up four unprotected first-round picks and one protected first-rounder in the trade.

The Thunder landed Alex Caruso and sent Josh Giddey to the Bulls.

Indiana's Pascal Siakam, Sacramento's Malik Monk and Toronto's Scottie Barnes reportedly intend to sign extensions.

JJ Redick (Lakers), Charles Lee (Hornets) and Kenny Atkinson (Cavs) are notable head coaching hires of late.

How’s the rumor mill look?

There’s rumors all over the place about Paul George. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported last week that the Sixers’ interest in George had “significantly waned,” but it doesn’t seem like anything’s set in stone with the nine-time All-Star wing. He’s got a $48.8 million player option with the Clippers for the 2024-25 season.

Brandon Ingram has also been frequently mentioned as a possible trade option for the Sixers. The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported last week that the Pelicans have “contacted the Philadelphia 76ers concerning a possible Ingram trade.”

On the role player front, the Sixers may reportedly pursue Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Monday that the veteran wing is “another backup contingency free agency plan” for the team.

Following the Bridges trade news Tuesday night, SNY’s Ian Begley reported the deal “does not change (the Knicks’) hope that they can re-sign free agent OG Anunoby. That remains a priority for the club.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later added the Knicks “are still determined to keep OG Anunoby in free agency.”

That sort of info is clearly pertinent for the Sixers these days as they dive into a crucial stretch.