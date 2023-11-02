Trending
Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers officially release their 2023-24 City Edition uniforms

The team will wear the jerseys for the first time Saturday.

By Noah Levick

The Sixers’ 2023-24 City Edition uniforms are now fully out in the world.

The team officially released the Reading Terminal Market-inspired jerseys Thursday.

The uniforms went on sale Thursday morning at SixersShop.com and will be available at Wells Fargo Center during the Sixers’ evening matchup against the Raptors. On Saturday afternoon, the Sixers will wear the jerseys for the first time when they host the Suns.

Below is a look at the uniforms and the team's 2023-24 City Edition court via a Sixers press release:

In addition to Saturday, there are 10 other “Spirit of 76 Nights” on which the Sixers will wear their City Edition uniforms:

Nov. 27, 7 p.m. ET vs. Lakers

Dec. 20, 7 p.m. ET vs. Timberwolves 

Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Jazz

Jan. 22, 7 p.m. ET vs. Spurs 

Feb. 3, 6 p.m. ET vs. Nets 

Feb. 7, 7 p.m. ET vs. Warriors

Feb. 22, 7 p.m. ET vs. Knicks 

March 16, 7 p.m. ET vs. Hornets

March 27, 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Clippers 

April 9, 7 p.m. ET vs. Pistons 

