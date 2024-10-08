3 observations after Sixers blow out NZ Breakers in their preseason opener 

Within a couple of minutes, there was no doubt the 2024-25 Sixers would begin their preseason with an extremely decisive victory.

The team opened its preseason Monday night at Wells Fargo Center by coasting to a 139-84 win over the National Basketball League's New Zealand Breakers.

Tyrese Maxey was among the Sixers’ many efficient players, recording 15 first-quarter points on 5-for-7 shooting (4 for 5 from three-point range) and three assists.

Neither Joel Embiid nor Paul George played as they ramp up for the games that count. Both players were on the floor Monday morning following the Sixers’ shootaround.

The team’s second exhibition game will be Friday night vs. the Timberwolves in Des Moines, Iowa. Here are observations on their blowout win against the Breakers:

Drummond letting ‘em fly

Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond slid into the Sixers’ starting lineup. True to form, Drummond was especially interesting to watch.

He scored the game’s first hoop, finishing inside off a Maxey hit-ahead feed. Gordon became the fifth Sixers starter on the board when he drained a three-pointer after a Drummond offensive board. The large talent disparity between the teams was immediately apparent; a Maxey triple grew the Sixers’ lead to 13-1.

Drummond then got in on the three-point fun, drilling a catch-and-shoot jumper from the left corner.

The last time Drummond made a regular-season three was Feb. 24, 2020. It seems quite improbable that he’ll transform into a serious shooting threat, but he’s clearly been working on his jumper and is willing to fire in games when left wide-open. He tried another one later in the first quarter and missed it.

Drummond played the night’s first seven minutes and change, posting five points and five rebounds in his opening stint. On a less positive note, he was called for two early fouls. Drummond likes to poke around and search for forced turnovers, which is a trait the Sixers’ Nick Nurse will likely tolerate more than the average head coach.

Maxey and McCain’s shotmaking

Maxey’s outing was exactly what you’d expect from the one All-Star on the floor.

He played the entire first period and was speedy, shifty and impossible for the Breakers to stop. The fifth-year guard struck a good balance between aggressive shotmaking and spreading the ball around to his teammates, too.

Jared McCain also knocked down 4 three-pointers on 9 long-distance attempts.

In the second quarter, the rookie guard hit a step-back three and later canned two catch-and-shoot triples in a row. For a young player aiming to both impress and learn the professional game, it’s surely a nice confidence-builder to see jumpers drop.

McCain's night was a mixed bag overall. He was 1 for 5 inside the arc and got beaten a few times off the dribble defensively. In a team-high 28 minutes, the 20-year-old had 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Eye on the rotation picture

Though Nurse on media day described Guerschon Yabusele as “not a three and … not really a five,” the 28-year-old Frenchman played at center behind Drummond. He’s evidently a backup big man option.

Appearing in the NBA for the first time since 2019, Yabusele had 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting and two assists.

“It feels special, just to come into the arena,” he said Monday morning of his NBA return. “It’s been great so far. I’m just enjoying it, trying to have as much fun as I can and learning to get better.”

Yabusele will presumably play most of his minutes at power forward on full-strength nights for the Sixers. Regardless, he looks like a player who should be able to find points simply through running the floor and planting himself in the paint whenever he’s got a juicy cross-match. He should have some success as a hard roller off his screens as well.

Rookie Adem Bona was the Sixers' third-string center against the Breakers, playing in youthful lineups with teammates like McCain, Justin Edwards and Lester Quinones.

Other rotation items of note:

Kyle Lowry shared the floor with Maxey for the final five or so minutes of the first quarter. The veteran notched five assists in his 10 first-half minutes.

KJ Martin played behind Caleb Martin as a backup power forward and chipped in six points, three rebounds and two steals. Nurse commented pregame that the Sixers have seen substantial improvement from the 23-year-old Martin as a shooter since last season. He didn’t take any three-pointers Monday, but we’ll soon see whether that progress translates to games.

Ricky Council IV showed off his explosive athleticism to the tune of 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting and six rebounds. A highlight’s always possible when he’s storming forward in the open floor.

Like KJ Martin, Council will hope to earn early-season rotation time through strong preseason work.