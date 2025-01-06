Sixers scratch Embiid and Lowry ahead of meeting with Suns 

The Sixers ruled Joel Embiid out Monday night for their first night back home after a six-game road trip.

Ahead of their matchup with the Suns, the Sixers scratched both Embiid and Kyle Lowry. Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery) and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) remained out.

Embiid’s absence is because of the left foot sprain he picked up several games back, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said. According to Nurse, Embiid’s injury is “nothing major’” and he’s “day-to-day.” Embiid confirmed on Christmas that he hurt his left foot late in the Sixers’ win over the Celtics and he’d been listed as questionable on subsequent injury reports. He sat out the team’s Jan. 1 loss to the Kings on the first night of a back-to-back.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Embiid had played very well since being ejected on Dec. 23 vs. the Spurs, averaging 30.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last five games. He shot 50 percent from the field, 56.3 percent from three-point range and 89.5 percent at the foul line during that stretch.

Lowry's been a regular on recent injury reports with right hip soreness. Nurse said Monday that Lowry’s hip is “really bothering” the 38-year-old guard.

As of 6 p.m., Kelly Oubre Jr. was questionable. After missing the Sixers’ past three games with a left hand sprain, Oubre worked out Saturday before the Sixers’ blowout victory over the Nets and appeared to be nearing a return.

This story will be updated.