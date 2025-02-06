Sixers pick up Jared Butler, deal draft picks in trade with Wizards 

The Sixers got younger at guard and dealt draft picks in an agreed-upon trade Thursday morning with the Wizards.

A source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia the team has agreed to trade one first-round pick and Reggie Jackson in exchange for Jared Butler and four second-rounders. Marc Stein first reported the news.

Below are the full trade terms, per a source.

Sixers receive:

Butler

2027 second-round pick (more favorable of the Warriors’ and Suns’)

2028 second-round pick (the Warriors’)

2030 second-round pick (more favorable of the Suns’ and Trail Blazers’)

2030 second-round pick (the Wizards’)

Wizards receive:

Jackson

2026 first-round pick (least favorable of Clippers’, Thunder’s and Rockets’)

Butler is 10 years younger than the 34-year-old Jackson, who appeared in 31 games for the Sixers and averaged 4.4 points and 1.5 assists.

He’s currently on a two-way contract and just played a G League game for the Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday. That means, in order to create room for Butler, the Sixers will need to do some roster maneuvering. Jeff Dowtin Jr., Pete Nance and Justin Edwards occupy the Sixers’ two-way slots at the moment. Edwards has been excellent for an undrafted rookie, gamely stepping into major minutes and looking worthy of a standard NBA deal.

PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson reported the Sixers will waive Nance.

Butler won the 2021 NCAA title with Baylor and earned the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player award. The 6-foot-3 guard has already bounced around a bit in the NBA. He played in 32 NBA games this year for the Wizards, posting 6.9 points and 2.6 assists per contest..

It just so happens that his best outing came in Philadelphia. Butler scored a career-high 26 points in Washington’s tight Jan. 8 loss at Wells Fargo Center. Though not an explosive athlete, Butler is a shifty, smart, polished ball handler.

In the two days prior to their trade with Washington, the Sixers:

Acquired Quentin Grimes and traded Caleb Martin to the Mavericks.

Sent KJ Martin and two two-rounders to the Pistons.