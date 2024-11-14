3 observations after Sixers lose to 13-0 Cavs despite McCain's 34-point performance 

Jared McCain starred Wednesday night for a Sixers team down all of its All-Stars.

The rookie guard was fantastic, scoring 34 points and dishing out 10 assists.

However, the shorthanded Sixers didn’t have quite enough firepower to hand the Cavs a stunning first loss. Cleveland improved to 13-0 with a 114-106 victory at Wells Fargo Center.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Darius Garland posted 25 points and six assists. Donovan Mitchell tallied 23 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

The 2-9 Sixers were without All-Stars Tyrese Maxey (right hamstring strain), Joel Embiid and Paul George (left knee injury management). Andre Drummond was also out with an illness.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said pregame that Embiid and George will be available for the team's Friday night matchup with the Magic. He also noted George's minutes restriction has been lifted.

Here are observations on the Sixers' loss Wednesday to Cleveland:

Extremely impressive first McCain start

McCain immediately looked right at home in his first NBA start, swishing a three-pointer to get the Sixers on the scoreboard.

Though he came up empty on his next four shots, McCain’s decision-making was strong. He looked comfortable both on and off the ball, pushed the pace often and put regular pressure on Cleveland’s defense. McCain drove and kicked to Caleb Martin for a corner three that gave the Sixers a 21-17 lead.

The 20-year-old wound up with 16 points, four assists and no turnovers in the first half.

One reason McCain has tended to be less turnover-prone than most rookies is his eagerness to shoot all kinds of jumpers, especially in transition. With a 6-for-13 night, McCain is now 20 for 52 (38.5 percent) from three-point range. And as he accumulates NBA reps, it's increasingly clear that McCain can reliably create bread-and-butter shots for himself in the mid-range.

The Sixers’ offense as a whole was much different without their stars. They attempted 26 threes before drawing their first free throw. Along with McCain, Caleb Martin (18 points) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (20 points) drilled some difficult shots.

Sixers go to Bona, deep bench players

The Sixers had to deal with major size disadvantages defensively. As a near necessity, rookie Adem Bona played backup center.

Bona’s inexperience was apparent at times. He committed a turnover in the backcourt when he grabbed a defensive rebound and then tossed a shaky outlet pass that George Niang picked off. The UCLA product had to learn the nuances of NBA pick-and-roll coverage on the fly — positioning, footwork, timing — and conceded a few easy layups.

However, he ran the floor hard, competed for rebounds and effectively contested Evan Mobley inside on a couple of occasions. Bona finished with four points — a tip-in and put-back dunk — and nine rebounds in 17 minutes.

KJ Martin, Eric Gordon and Reggie Jackson all rejoined the Sixers’ rotation after DNPs in Tuesday night’s loss to the Knicks. Ricky Council IV also got 11 minutes

Jackson’s scoring (13 points on 5-for-7 shooting) was a significant plus off the bench. He hit three jumpers early in the second quarter, including a corner three that put the Sixers up 39-32. They entered halftime with a surprising six-point lead.

No shocker in the cards

Cleveland’s Isaac Okoro guarded McCain to start the second half and played high-quality, physical defense well beyond the three-point line.

McCain initially struggled. He rushed, tried to thread passes through traffic and committed three turnovers in the first four minutes of the third quarter. The Cavs made a run and took a 69-64 lead on an Okoro three.

McCain and the Sixers kept plugging away, though. An Oubre put-back layup with 3.1 seconds left in the third quarter cut the Cavs’ advantage to 82-78.

Cleveland scored steadily at the start of the fourth quarter, but McCain regularly responded on the other end. The Sixers also stayed close through hustle and timely offensive rebounds. McCain was fired up after nailing a catch-and-shoot three that trimmed the Cavs' lead to 98-96, screaming out in celebration.

In the end, a shocking Sixers win was not in the cards. Mitchell made three clutch three-pointers, including a step-back dagger over McCain, and Cleveland secured win No. 13.