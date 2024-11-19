3 observations after Sixers lose 19-point lead to Heat, suffer dismal defeat

The late-breaking news that Joel Embiid was available did not jolt the Sixers back to winning ways.

The team instead suffered a dismal defeat Monday night, blowing a 19-point advantage in the second quarter and falling to a 106-89 loss to the Heat.

The Sixers now sit at 2-11, the Heat at 6-7.

Listed as doubtful with an illness for much of Monday, Embiid was officially upgraded to available about 30 minutes before tip-off. He posted 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting, eight rebounds and five assists.

Jared McCain was the Sixers' top scorer with 20 points, reaching that number for a fifth consecutive game. Paul George had 18 points on 5-for-13 shooting, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Miami got a 30-point, 10-rebound performance from Jimmy Butler. Tyler Herro added 18 points, including 16 in the third quarter.

Tyrese Maxey (right hamstring strain) missed his sixth consecutive game because of a right hamstring strain. The Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. (right ankle sprain) and Terry Rozier (right foot discomfort) were sidelined.

The Sixers will finish their three-game road trip Wednesday night against the Grizzlies. Here are observations on their loss in Miami:

McCain, George lift Sixers to sizable lead

George scored the Sixers’ first five points, Butler the Heat’s first four. In his return from a sprained right ankle, Butler was physical and forceful early. His and-one layup on former teammate Caleb Martin gave Miami a 20-15 edge.

The Sixers leaned on George for nearly the entire first quarter. He scored a dozen points in the first, played active defense and keyed the start of an Embiid-less spurt late in the quarter.

After a slow start that included a couple of turnovers, McCain also flourished late in the first. He nailed two three-pointers, tossed a fast-break assist ahead to Andre Drummond and seemed to make a positive play every few seconds.

Early in the second quarter, McCain showed off his inside-the-arc craft. He glided to the hoop for a slick layup, drilled a mid-range jumper and spun around fellow rookie Pelle Larsson before flipping in a scoop shot that extended the Sixers’ lead to 46-27.

While he’s made occasional mistakes against tight, handsy defense, McCain has done a great job overall at quickly recognizing how opponents are guarding him and effectively countering it. He’s certainly had the moves and the feel for the game to match his immense confidence.

Sixers rely on jumpers, do very little at the foul line

Especially given the Sixers’ only two wins this season came in overtime, a Miami run right back seemed inevitable.

With a spark from bench guards Alec Burks and Dru Smith, that’s exactly what happened. Butler drove baseline past Eric Gordon and assisted a Smith layup that cut the Heat’s deficit to 48-38.

Miami won the rest of the second quarter, too. By halftime, the Sixers led by a mere three points.

Though the Sixers missed some high-quality looks, they settled for too many jumpers against Miami’s zone defense. In the first half, the Sixers attempted 25 three-point shots and only three free throws. For a team that's 29th in the NBA in three-point percentage, the Sixers have had a ton of jumper-dependent stretches.

Embiid had zero free throw attempts in a game for only the second time in his NBA career. The one prior instance was Feb. 9, 2018 vs. the Pelicans. George was the only Sixers starter to take a free throw all night.

Butler, on the other hand, was determined to draw fouls and keep the Sixers on their heels. He went 9 for 9 at the foul line in the first half.

Another horrendous third quarter

While the Sixers’ bench played well during the team’s big run, head coach Nick Nurse’s personnel decisions invite scrutiny.

The hardest choice to understand was Guerschon Yabusele receiving no playing time until late in the third quarter. Riding a lineup that’s gelling is sensible, but Yabusele — a deserving rotation regular thus far — subbed in with the Sixers facing a double-digit deficit in the second half. There’s certainly factors that could support Yabusele playing less than usual Monday, including Drummond having a solid night at center, but zero action for so long seemed extreme.

Besides McCain, the Sixers’ guards provided minimal offense. Kyle Lowry, Gordon and Jeff Dowtin Jr. combined for seven points on 3-for-14 shooting. Lowry has cooled off drastically following a hot start. Since Nov. 6, he’s shot 2 for 23 (8.7 percent) from three-point range.

The game spiraled out of control for the Sixers in the third quarter. Gordon fouled Herro on a three-pointer late in the shot clock and Dowtin then turned the ball over, leading to a driving Herro layup on the other end.

The Sixers ultimately lost the third quarter by 19 points. Entering the game, they had an abysmal minus-15.0 net rating in second quarters and a minus-14.2 net rating in third quarters. They've struggled to sustain success, halt opponents' runs or do just about anything else at an adequate level during the middle portion of games.

There were no indications the Sixers would rally back in the fourth quarter. The game was a lost cause and legitimate silver linings were not readily apparent. That story's became quite familiar.

In Nurse's first season with the Sixers, they didn't lose their 11th game until Jan. 5. This year's started in much bleaker fashion.