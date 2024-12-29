3 observations after Sixers earn narrow victory over Jazz, win 9th game in last 12 

For the first time in the 2024-25 season, the Sixers can say they have a three-game winning streak.

They squeaked past the Jazz on Saturday night, earning a 114-111 victory in Utah and moving to 12-17 on the year. The Sixers have won nine of their last 12 games.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points apiece. Paul George had a fifth consecutive subpar shooting game (13 points on 4-for-11 shooting) and dealt with foul trouble, but he nabbed a season-high five steals.

Lauri Markkanen posted 23 points and Collin Sexton and Brice Sensabaugh recorded 20 each for the Jazz, who dropped to 7-23.

The Sixers were without Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery), KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction), Andre Drummond (left toe sprain) and Eric Gordon (oral surgery). Utah’s Keyonte George, John Collins and Taylor Hendricks were sidelined by injuries.

Embiid played after being listed as questionable with a “left foot sprain and right sinus fracture — mask” designation.

The Sixers will continue their end-of-year West Coast swing when they play the Trail Blazers on Monday night. Here are observations on their win over Utah:

Nothing like the Sixers’ start in Boston

Though they played the same starting lineup, the Sixers did not duplicate the first-quarter success of their Christmas win over the Celtics.

George opened the scoring with a top-of-the-key triple, tying Vince Carter for ninth place on the NBA’s all-time made three-pointers list. (George passed Carter when he sunk a three early in the third quarter.)

Following that first George bucket, the Jazz went on a 12-0 run. The Sixers lacked energy, settled for several jumpers and allowed five early offensive rebounds to the Jazz, who have been one of the NBA’s top teams in that department. When the Sixers shifted to zone defense, Markkanen knocked down a corner three-pointer to lift Utah to a 23-9 lead.

Embiid drew two early fouls against Jazz center Walker Kessler, who wound up accumulating four in the first half. The Sixers’ superstar missed a few good first-quarter looks in and around the paint, though.

On the Sixers’ side, Kelly Oubre Jr. also picked up two fouls in his first stint. The Maxey-Oubre starting backcourt was scoreless until two Maxey free throws with 16.9 seconds left in the first quarter.

Dominant second quarter for Maxey and Embiid

The Maxey-Embiid pairing took control of the game in the second quarter, teaming up well on just about every offensive possession.

The Sixers countered Utah’s pressure on one play by having Embiid set a flare screen for Maxey, and the All-Star guard nailed a three. After Maxey dished to Embiid on the short roll, the big man found Oubre cutting baseline for a layup.

Both Embid and Maxey were very effective at drawing fouls, too. They combined to go 14 for 16 at the free throw line in the first half. Meanwhile, the Jazz attempted just two free throws as a team over the first two quarters.

Maxey and Embiid didn’t do it all alone. For good reason, Guerschon Yabusele played nearly 11 consecutive minutes in his opening stint. He snagged two offensive rebounds off missed free throws in the first half and also added seven points on 2-for-2 shooting, including a corner three.

George ripped away his fourth steal after a smart sneak-attack double team on Markkanen. He then threw a fast-break, behind-the-back feed to Maxey, whose lefty slam gave the Sixers a 48-45 edge.

Star power wins out in the end

The Sixers started the second half poorly, letting Utah regain the lead, and George then encountered serious foul trouble.

George was whistled for his fourth foul with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse kept him in the game, which did not pay off at all. Seventeen seconds later, George got his fifth personal in trying to grab a defensive rebound.

With both Embiid and George off the floor, the Sixers' defense leaked plenty of points. Even with Reggie Jackson and Yabusele hitting threes off the bench, the Sixers trailed by the time their Big 3 was back on the floor together.

Ultimately, their star power was decisive. Down six points, the Sixers immediately got five straight from Embiid in the post against Kessler.

Embiid made an important defensive play late when he intercepted a lob pass intended for Kessler. On the ensuing possession, Embiid stumbled to the ground but managed to spot Maxey open in the corner. He drained a go-ahead three and buried another massive triple soon after that. The Sixers went ahead 110-108 on an Embiid elbow jumper assisted by Maxey.

Two successful Nurse challenges in the final minute helped the Sixers eke out a win, although George missed two late free throws and Markkanen canned a three that maintained some suspense for the final few seconds.

However, Maxey converted a pair of foul shots, Embiid picked off a desperation, long-range Drew Eubanks inbounds pass, and the Sixers extended their winning streak.