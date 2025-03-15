3 observations after 8-man Sixers build surprising lead but lose to Pacers 

The Sixers just about fielded a team Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.

They even built a significant lead over the Pacers before falling to another expected loss. Indiana came back for a 112-100 victory and improved to 37-28. The Sixers dipped to 22-44.

Jeff Dowtin Jr. tallied a career-best 24 points. Pacers star Pascal Siakam scored 27.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Sixers were as shorthanded as you can get while still being allowed to play a game. They had more players out than available Friday. The full list is below:

Tyrese Maxey (lower back sprain and right finger sprain)

Quentin Grimes (illness)

Lonnie Walker IV (concussion)

Kelly Oubre Jr. (right knee sprain)

Andre Drummond (left toe sprain)

Justin Edwards (left ankle sprain)

Paul George (left groin soreness)

Kyle Lowry (right hip injury)

Joel Embiid (season-ending left knee injury)

Eric Gordon (season-ending right wrist surgery)

Jared McCain (season-ending left lateral meniscus surgery)

The Sixers will begin a six-road road trip Sunday afternoon against the Mavericks. Here are observations on their loss to the Pacers:

Dowtin up for his 1st start

Dowtin started for the first time in his NBA career and opened the scoring with a mid-range jumper.

The Sixers’ highly makeshift lineup was better than the Pacers’ established unit, earning a surprising early lead.

Indiana missed some open jumpers, but the Sixers defended solidly and effectively varied their coverages. The Sixers also didn’t give the Pacers easy points at the foul line, which was especially important given the terribly undermanned state of the team.

Dowtin maintained the momentum from his 20-point performance Wednesday in the Sixers’ loss to the Raptors. He reached his fifth consecutive double-digit scoring game with a patient, crafty turnaround bucket late in the first quarter. Dowtin played the entire quarter and made his first seven field goals. Thanks largely to his efforts, the Sixers led by as many as 12 points in the first period.

Bona shines in 2nd quarter

The Sixers had two debutants in two-way contract player Jalen Hood-Schifino and fresh 10-day contract signee Oshae Brissett. Alex Reese was the one other available player off the bench.

The Pacers scored the game’s first 11 bench points and the Sixers’ second unit started 0 for 7 from the floor. However, the Sixers kept their advantage after turning to the bench and went up 43-27 when Ricky Council IV drained a long three-pointer.

Starting the second game of his rookie year, Adem Bona played a very strong second quarter. The UCLA product posted 10 points in the period and made 6 for 7 free throws. He also had two steals and a block with active, zealous work defensively.

In addition to Bona, Guerschon Yabusele fought well on the glass Friday. Yabusele only scored five points on 1-for-6 shooting, but he snagged a career-high 15 rebounds.

Reality hits

Indiana’s offensive woes finally subsided a bit late in the second quarter. A Tyrese Haliburton three early in the third put the Pacers on top.

Eventually, the game was bound to align more closely with anyone’s realistic expectations. Dowtin stopped making every shot, the Sixers had a string of disjointed possessions, and the team looked outmatched in the talent department.

The Sixers did make another spirited push late in the third quarter, cutting the Pacers' lead down to 74-73 on two Council free throws, but their burst wasn't sustainable.

The Pacers dominated the first few minutes of the fourth quarter, restoring a double-digit lead and finishing off the comfortable win they always seemed destined to take.