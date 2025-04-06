3 observations after Sixers' Grimes-led comeback falls just short vs. T-Wolves 

The Sixers kept it tight all night Saturday against the Timberwolves.

However, their losing streak now sits at 11 games with four to go this season.

Minnesota pulled out a 114-109 win at Wells Fargo Center and improved to 46-32.

Four Sixers scored at least 16 points in Lonnie Walker IV, Quentin Grimes, Jared Butler and Guerschon Yabusele. Grimes was the team's top scorer with 28 points.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards posted 37 points. Rudy Gobert had 23 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks.

The 23-55 Sixers were down eight players to start the night, including Joel Embiid (season-ending left knee surgery), Paul George (season-ending adductor and left knee injuries) and Tyrese Maxey (right finger sprain). Justin Edwards was ruled out after logging 11 minutes because of a rib contusion.

The Sixers will travel to Miami and face the Heat on Monday night. Here are observations on their loss to the T-Wolves:

Big-time Edwards poster on Bona

The first few minutes went decently for the Sixers. They took an 11-7 lead on a Justin Edwards three-pointer.

A few seconds prior, Minnesota’s Edwards had the highlight of the night.

He exploded for a fierce slam on Bona that created plenty of stunned faces in the stands. Ultimately, sometimes being on the wrong end of such plays is part of life as an aggressive NBA shot blocker.

ANTHONY EDWARDS TO THE RACK 😱 pic.twitter.com/H3po6Izar9 — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2025

Coming off of a fantastic 28-point night Thursday in the Sixers’ loss to the Bucks, Adem Bona dealt with first-half foul trouble. He finished with four points, 10 rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 25 minutes Playing his second game on a 10-day contract, Colin Castleton served as Bona's backup and had six points, six rebounds and two assists.

Minnesota’s size advantages posed predictable issues for the Sixers. At halftime, the Timberwolves had major edges in second-chance points (12-2) and free throw attempts (18-4).

Good work by Walker off the bench

The Sixers began 3 for 15 from three-point range and struggled at times to create any open look until the dying seconds of the shot clock.

The T-Wolves also had a subpar shooting start, missing 13 of their first 17 long-distance jumpers. That helped the Sixers eat into their deficit after falling behind by 13 points.

Walker played a strong second quarter, too. The first man off the Sixers' bench attacked effectively off the dribble, spotted open teammates and generally made sound decisions.

Walker’s trending well in that department since returning from a concussion. Over his last four games, he’s recorded 20 assists and five turnovers.

Grimes makes T-Wolves sweat late

A put-back, buzzer-beating Gobert layup sent Minnesota into halftime with a 55-51 lead.

The Sixers trimmed their deficit by three points in the third quarter. They played active defense, forced regular turnovers and profited in the open floor. Grimes and Yabusele threw down crowd-pleasing fast-break dunks in the third and Grimes nailed a go-ahead three early in the fourth.

Minnesota then made a 12-0 run that featured back-to-back Edwards threes. With the T-Wolves' superior star power, the game appeared just about over.

The Sixers weren't quite done because they have Grimes, who's often played like a star the past month.

He went on a late-game shotmaking spree, hitting three triples in a span of 74 seconds. Even when many of his jumpers are tightly contested, Grimes has shown he can catch fire. Two Yabusele free throws cut the Timberwolves' lead to 104-103.

Edwards responded with a giant three, but Grimes and the Sixers maintained heavy pressure. Yet another Grimes jumper put the Sixers' deficit at 111-109 with a little over 30 seconds left.

There was more drama to come.

Grimes was whistled for his sixth foul with 14.5 seconds left. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse challenged the call on Julius Randle and the officials changed the ruling on the floor to a no-call, with Minnesota retaining possession.

Edwards ended up having to shoot a deep, highly difficult turnaround three with the shot clock about to expire. He drilled it, finally sealing the Timberwolves' win despite Grimes' best efforts.