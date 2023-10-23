Sixers waive Montrezl Harrell before cut-down deadline

The injured Montrezl Harrell is the odd man out for the 2023-24 Sixers.

The Sixers waived Harrell, the team announced shortly before Monday's 5 p.m. ET cut-down deadline. The move puts the Sixers at the regular-season maximum of 15 standard contracts and three two-way deals.

Harrell suffered a torn ACL and medial meniscus tear this offseason after re-signing with the Sixers. The team will continue to support Harrell as he rehabs from his injury, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Harrell last season played in 57 games and posted 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest. He was not part of the Sixers' playoff rotation.

In addition to Harrell, the Sixers this summer brought back Paul Reed, added Mo Bamba and signed 2021 second-round draft pick Filip Petrušev. Though Petrušev’s contract for the 2023-24 season is not fully guaranteed (Harrell’s is), the Sixers’ coaching staff likes aspects of the 23-year-old big man’s game. He averaged 11.0 points and 4.9 rebounds last year in Serbia, shooting 43.0 percent from three-point range.

“He’s a pretty intelligent player, he fights, he can shoot the three-ball,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said after giving Petrušev an extended run in the team’s preseason win over the Nets. “He knows what he’s doing out there as far as where to be on defense and when to screen, when to roll, when to pop. He’s got a pretty good feel for the game, so I think he did a decent job.”

Bamba struggled during the preseason, shooting 3 for 14 from the field across three games and staying on the bench for the Sixers’ preseason finale.

Reed looks set to be the Sixers’ main backup center and also play minutes next to reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

With James Harden still away from the team, the Sixers will have two more days of practice before they play their regular-season opener Thursday night against the Bucks.

If the Sixers begin the season without Harden, below is the team’s roster by (approximate) position groupings. Nurse's first-choice starting five appears to be Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker and Embiid.

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Patrick Beverley, Jaden Springer, Javonte Smart (two-way contract), Terquavion Smith (two-way contract)

Wings

Kelly Oubre Jr., Danny Green, Danuel House Jr., Furkan Korkmaz

Forwards

Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker

Big men

Joel Embiid, Paul Reed, Mo Bamba, Filip Petrušev, Ąžuolas Tubelis (two-way contract)