Sixers work out former Morey draft pick Sam Dekker 

The Sixers held a free-agent workout for 2015 first-round pick Sam Dekker, a source confirmed Tuesday.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark first reported the news.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey took the 6-foot-8 forward with the 18th overall pick in 2015. The Wisconsin product wound up playing 80 games for Morey's Rockets before being dealt to the Clippers. He's played almost entirely overseas since the 2018-19 season, though Dekker did make one regular-season appearance for the 2021-22 Raptors (under current Sixers head coach Nick Nurse). All told, Dekker has 201 NBA outings and averages of 5.4 points and 3.0 rebounds.

He's excelled the last two years in the British Basketball League, where Nurse spent much of his time before reaching the NBA. Dekker was the league's 2022-23 MVP, posting 17.1 points per game.

This year, Dekker earned the BBL's playoff final MVP for a 17-point, 10-rebound performance capped by a game-winning three-pointer.

Sam @DEKKER for the win!!



The London Lions win the British BBL pic.twitter.com/RRXrWJN31M — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) May 19, 2024

Almost nothing is certain about the Sixers’ roster at the moment beyond their plan to keep building around All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Following the Celtics’ title-clinching victory Monday night, NBA teams are formally permitted to begin negotiations with their own free agents. Teams can officially sign all free agents to contracts starting on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.