Sixers work out Sam Dekker, Tony Bradley, other free-agent vets

The Sixers held a free-agent workout for 2015 first-round pick Sam Dekker, a source confirmed Tuesday.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark first reported the news.

A source later added that Dekker was part of a workout with multiple other former NBA players, including Tony Bradley, Stanley Johnson and Jarrett Culver.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey took the 6-foot-8 Dekker with the 18th overall pick in 2015. The Wisconsin product wound up playing 80 games for Morey's Rockets before being dealt to the Clippers. He's played almost entirely overseas since the 2018-19 season, though Dekker did make one regular-season appearance for the 2021-22 Raptors (under current Sixers head coach Nick Nurse). All told, Dekker has 201 NBA outings and averages of 5.4 points and 3.0 rebounds.

He's excelled the last two years in the British Basketball League, where Nurse spent much of his time before reaching the NBA. Dekker was the league's 2022-23 MVP, posting 17.1 points per game.

This year, Dekker earned the BBL's playoff final MVP for a 17-point, 10-rebound performance capped by a game-winning three-pointer.

Bradley, Culver and Johnson all played in the G League last year.

Bradley is a 26-year-old big man who made 20 appearances for the 2020-21 Sixers before moving to the Thunder in the team's trade for George Hill. He's historically been a good rebounder who sticks to the basics, rarely attempting perimeter shots or straying from his comfort zone.

Culver was the sixth overall selection of the 2019 draft. The 6-6 wing was a regular for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers last season and averaged 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals during the G League regular season. He shot 38.0 percent from three-point range, which was easily his best mark yet as a professional.

Johnson is another former top-10 pick looking to find a way back into the NBA. He prides himself on his defense and was a member of Nurse's 2019-20 and '20-21 Raptors teams.

Almost nothing is certain about the Sixers’ roster at the moment beyond their plan to keep building around All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Following the Celtics’ title-clinching victory Monday night, NBA teams are formally permitted to begin negotiations with their own free agents. Teams can officially sign all free agents to contracts starting on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.