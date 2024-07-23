Sixers poised to add another veteran guard in Reggie Jackson

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Sixers are poised to add another veteran point guard behind Tyrese Maxey.

Reggie Jackson plans to join the team after his contract buyout with the Hornets, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Jackson, 34, played all 82 games last season with the Nuggets and averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

He won an NBA championship as a member of the 2022-23 Nuggets. Before that, Jackson was a teammate of Paul George’s on the Clippers.

Jackson got moved to Charlotte in early July as part of the six-team deal that included the Sixers sending Buddy Hield to the Warriors via sign-and-trade. Once Jackson clears waivers, he'll be free to sign with the Sixers.

The Sixers also have 38-year-old Kyle Lowry and 35-year-old Eric Gordon as backup guards. They drafted a combo guard much younger than any of those players this year in 20-year-old Duke product Jared McCain.

After they sign Jackson, the Sixers will have 13 players under standard NBA contracts, which is two below the maximum.

They’ve filled their three two-way contract spots in Justin Edwards, David Jones and Jeff Dowtin Jr.

