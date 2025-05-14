Takeoff Podcast: Daryl Morey discusses NBA draft pick, Joel Embiid health plan

Episode Summary
This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, Daryl Morey joins from the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago to discuss the Sixers’ strategy after winning the 3rd pick. Plus, Morey talks about what he learned from last season and changing their approach when Joel Embiid makes a full recovery
Episode Notes
00:00 - Daryl Morey
00:24 - Sixers keep the pick
00:56 - 2025 Draft Class
01:46 - Biggest need for the Sixers
02:40 - Sixers staying at 3?
03:03 - Can Embiid keep up as the Sixers get younger?
04:00 - If Joel Embiid comes back...
04:58 - Ace Bailey
05:51 - Embiid's recovery
07:35 - Learning from last season
09:26 - Roster going into next season
12:23 - Message for the fans
13:47 - Lottery night roller coaster