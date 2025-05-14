Takeoff Podcast: Daryl Morey discusses NBA draft pick, Joel Embiid health plan

Episode Summary

This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, Daryl Morey joins from the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago to discuss the Sixers’ strategy after winning the 3rd pick. Plus, Morey talks about what he learned from last season and changing their approach when Joel Embiid makes a full recovery

Episode Notes

00:00 - Daryl Morey

00:24 - Sixers keep the pick

00:56 - 2025 Draft Class

01:46 - Biggest need for the Sixers

02:40 - Sixers staying at 3?

03:03 - Can Embiid keep up as the Sixers get younger?

04:00 - If Joel Embiid comes back...

04:58 - Ace Bailey

05:51 - Embiid's recovery

07:35 - Learning from last season

09:26 - Roster going into next season

12:23 - Message for the fans

13:47 - Lottery night roller coaster