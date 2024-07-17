Team USA blows out Serbia in exhibition, Embiid matches up with Jokic 

Based on Wednesday's performance, the Team USA men's basketball team is certainly trending in the right direction ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Though Serbia fared well for the first quarter and a half, the Americans ultimately pulled away and coasted to a 105-79 exhibition win at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Americans will complete their Olympic warmup with two exhibition games in London. They'll play South Sudan on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Germany on Monday at 3 p.m.

Wednesday's action featured a matchup between superstar centers Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, although it was former Sixer Filip Petrusev who scored Serbia's first points with a driving layup on LeBron James.

Stephen Curry (24 points) nailed two early three-pointers for Team USA.

Neither Embiid nor Jokic had tons of 1-on-1 success against each other. Embiid missed a three and a layup in the opening minutes before canning a face-up mid-range jumper.

Embiid ended the day with eight points on 2-for-8 shooting, eight rebounds and three assists. Jokic recorded 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting and 11 rebounds.

Serbia started strong in both the first and second quarters. Vasilije Micic, a 2014 Sixers second-round pick, gave his team a 34-28 lead with a three-pointer.

A USA run was inevitable, though. Embiid's down screen freed Curry for a three, the Americans soon seized the lead, and their advantage swelled to 14 points by halftime. When Embiid took a seat, Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo were very effective in the frontcourt.

🇺🇸 #USABMNT x 📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/yciRkoViuf — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 17, 2024

Embiid had a nice stretch in the third quarter as the game entered true blowout territory, converting a put-back layup, stealing an attempted entry pass to Jokic, and assisting a Jrue Holiday corner three. He sat out the fourth period as James and company cruised to the final buzzer.

Serbia and Team USA will meet again for a Group C matchup in Paris on July 28.