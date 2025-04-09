Sixers confirm Maxey reinjured finger, will stay sidelined through end of year 

WASHINGTON — The Sixers officially added Tyrese Maxey to their list of players ruled out for the season on Wednesday night.

The team released the following statement on Maxey, who’s been sidelined since March 3:

“During his ramp up to return to play, Tyrese Maxey reinjured his sprained right finger, which was confirmed by a recent MRI. Because of the reinjury and related pain and swelling, he will be unable to play for the rest of the regular season. He is expected to make a full recovery.”

Maxey hurt the finger again when he returned for a late March practice. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said the 24-year-old guard was “trying to gear up” for the Sixers’ April 1 game against the Knicks.

“I thought we were going to get that thing healed up,” Nurse said, “and get him back. I keep saying I want these guys to get as healthy as they can as (quickly) as they can, because there’s still work to do — getting better, working on their craft.

“I was kind of hoping to use some of these games to let him experiment with even more things. So I’m disappointed, but we’re here and there’s only a few games left anyway. But I’m disappointed.”

What are the next steps for Maxey?

“I think getting it better,” Nurse said. “I don’t think it’s anything really major. They’re not talking about surgery or any of that kind of stuff. He just needs some time away from getting hit and knocked around a bit.

“I don’t really know a timeline on any of that kind of stuff … but I think it’s not a ton of time. And then he gets back out there and starts working on some of the things we want him to do better.”

Other Sixers ruled out for the year include Joel Embiid (left knee injury), Paul George (adductor and left knee injuries), Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery) and Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery).

Kelly Oubre Jr. (right knee sprain) and Andre Drummond (left big toe sprain) have both been out since March 12 for the 23-56 Sixers, who entered Wednesday on a 12-game losing streak.