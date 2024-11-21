With Maxey back, Sixers' Big 3 available for first time in Memphis 

The Sixers’ Big 3 is entirely intact for the first time this season.

In addition to Joel Embiid and Paul George, Tyrese Maxey is available for the Sixers’ Wednesday night meeting with the Grizzlies. He’d missed the team’s prior six games with a right hamstring strain.

The Athletic’s Tony Jones reported that Maxey will start but be on a “heavy minutes restriction.”

Without Maxey, the Sixers only eked out one overtime win. They dropped to 2-11 and held a team meeting following their loss Monday to the Heat in which Maxey spoke up and reportedly called out Embiid for being late to team events.

Rookie guard Jared McCain and Caleb Martin remained in the Sixers' starting lineup against Memphis. McCain was tremendous in Maxey’s absence, averaging 25.2 points and 4.0 assists. He shot 44.1 percent from three-point range over that six-game stretch on nearly 10 attempts per contest.

Kyle Lowry (right hip strain) is the one Sixer out Wednesday because of an injury. Jeff Dowtin Jr., who’d appeared in every game without Maxey, has joined the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats.

The Grizzlies entered Wednesday at 8-7 and significantly shorthanded. Ja Morant, Marcus Smart and Zach Edey are among the Memphis players out with injuries.